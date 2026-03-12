Bigfoot Flap Update: There Are Now Eight 'High-Credibility' Reports Across Ohio

We're now up to eight "high-credibility" Bigfoot reports in Ohio over a five-day period from March 6 to March 10, according to the Bigfoot Society.

The first six sightings of the Ohio Bigfoot flap went viral earlier this week and on Wednesday evening two more reported sightings were added to the total.

The seventh reported sighting took place at around 8 p.m. on March 9. A mother and daughter were driving on Route 303 "when they came face-to-face with the unknown."

Learn More About The Ultimate College Hoops Experience

They came within just 3 feet of the 6-and-half foot-tall brown figure and claimed that the passenger "could have hit it" as they drove past. They described a "blurred face" and "stilt gait."

The eighth sighting reported to the Bigfoot Society happened at 10:30 a.m. at a private residence near Lake Milton, Ohio. The resident says she observed a 7-foot-tall dark reddish-brown creature for 30 seconds from her window.

There Are Boots On The Ground As Investigators Have Arrived In The Area

The witness said the creature leaned forward as it ran, which isn’t uncommon in reported Sasquatch sightings as noted by the Bigfoot Society. It also moved with incredible speed as it vanished near a local pond.

It wasn’t a deer or a black bear, according to the witness.

The Bigfoot Society's Jeremiah Byron made an appearance on a Bigfoot YouTube show on Wednesday night where he discussed these sightings and the Bigfoot flap.

Byron also revealed that, along with digging through all the nonsense that he's been hit with, from trashy AI sighting reports to old images and people trolling hard, he's teamed up with folks at the Ohio Squatch Project.

What that means is, beyond his phone calls with witnesses, there are boots on the ground in the area of the Bigfoot sightings investigating them in person. They're conducting in-person interviews and looking for evidence.

Don't let the lack of pictures or video of these creatures get to you. We'll know exactly what's going on in Ohio as soon as a proper investigation can be conducted.