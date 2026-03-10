Bigfoot Investigators Monitoring Movement Across Ohio As Six 'High-Credibility' Reports Made In Just Four Days

There's been a ton of Bigfoot activity being reported in Ohio over the last several days. As of this morning, there have been six "high-credibility" reports in just the last four days.

Investigators from the Bigfoot Society and The Bigfoot Mapping Project are monitoring what has been described as "an unprecedented cluster of activity" in the same area.

The initial report, which has since gone viral, was a sighting on Friday afternoon in Portage County, Ohio. They continued from there until Monday evening at 6:00pm, all in the same county.

Here's the timeline of events, as laid out by the Bigfoot Society. On March 6 at 12:23pm, a local researcher at the Mantua Center observed "a 9-foot-tall brown male standing 120 yards away" which retreated at high speed when it realized it was being watched.

A second witness then reported on March 7 at 10:52pm in the Mantua area seeing "an 8-foot figure with long arms and dark brown hair." He also heard some footsteps and grunting before locating "oversized muddy footprints."

The sightings heated up on March 9, with three on the same day. The first was in Garrettsville at 10:20am when a "hiker encountered an 8-foot Sasquatch covered in black fur" before immediately evacuating the area.

Just over an hour later, at 11:47am on the Headwaters Trail, a witness reported a "15-second face-to-face encounter with a 10-foot black figure" and a "strong musky odor."

Later that evening in Windham, at 6:00pm, a report of a "6-foot brown figure running with an impossibly long stride," was made with the skeptical witness saying, "I know what I saw, but I don’t know what I saw."

Witnesses Insist This Wasn’t Your Average Wildlife Encounter, ‘Way Bigger Than A Bear’

These sightings, along with the different heights and colors reported, have investigators believing that this could be a "family group or multiple subjects migrating eastward."

They've also come up with the "Greenway Highway" theory, which they've based on the coordinates of the sightings and theorize that the group is using the "Headwaters Trail greenbelt as a primary travel corridor."

That's enough action to have any Bigfoot investigator's blood flowing, even the most seasoned among them. But that's not it, there's more. The sixth sighting was reported to the Bigfoot Society on Tuesday morning.

The Ohio Bigfoot "surge" officially crossed county lines. The Portage County sightings now have a 4:00am March 10 sighting in Trumbull County to mark down on the scorecard.

"A resident was letting their German Shepherd out on a chain when the dog immediately went into a high-aggression lunge toward the woodline," the report read. "The witness observed a massive black shadow—estimated between 8 and 10 feet tall—crashing through the brush. The witness was clear: this was ‘way bigger than a bear.’"

Are these sightings of Bigfoot? Where are they headed, and where will the next sighting pop up? They seem to be on a West to East trajectory. Do they keep that up? Do they eventually cross the state line and leave Ohio?

Even with all the activity, there are still doubters. One wrote, "This is a huge hoax. With all of the camera technology and widespread usage we should have seen something by now."