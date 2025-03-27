EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Tuberville Urges Gov. Gavin Newsom To Ban Males From Women's Sports

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) sent a letter to California's Gavin Newsom urging the governor to ban males from competing in women's sports in his state, OutKick has exclusively learned.

Recently, Newsom made news when he admitted that males competing in women's sports is "unfair" but he stopped short of saying he would ban it.

Of course, Newsom rode the fence, since he (likely) plans to run for President of the United States. The California Gov. knows the vast majority of Americans don't believe males should compete in women's sports or use their private spaces, but he's also beholden to the radical left-wing policies – and politicians – to which he has hitched his wagon.

With the Summer Olympics heading to Los Angeles in 2028, there's a lot of talk about the potential of transgender competitors. President Donald Trump has already said he won't allow males trying to compete as females in the country for the '28 Games.

In addition, World Athletics – the global governing body for track and field, including for the Olympic Games – announced it will perform biological sex tests on female athletes to keep males out of the women's category.

While Newsom might be starting to change his position – to the more popular position, since popularity is what's most important to him – Tuberville doesn't want to hear talk. He wants to see action.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville sends letter to Gov. Newsom urging a ban on males in women's sports

"As Governor of California, you have a massive opportunity to send a clear message to the world: in the United States, we protect the rights of women to fairly and safely compete," Tuberville wrote in his letter to Newsom, which was obtained by OutKick.

"As we welcome athletes from all backgrounds, it is crucial that we strike a balance between fair competition and inclusivity… This isn’t about excluding transgender athletes – it is about protecting the rights of female athletes who have worked their entire lives to compete and deserve a fair opportunity."

Tuberville referenced Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who won a gold medal during the 2024 Summer Olympics. While Khelif is not believed to be transgender, the athlete is believed to have a Disorder of Sex Development (DSD) that has provided a physical advantage due to the presence of XY chromosomes.

"I encourage you, in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), to advocate for and implement clear, transparent, and scientifically supported rules for these Games," Tuberville wrote.

"The last thing the world wants to see in 2028 is a repeat of the Paris Olympics, where we witnessed a person with male chromosomes repeatedly punch a female athlete in the face in the women’s boxing competition."

California is one of five states with schools which have been, or are currently being, investigated by the Department of Education for potential Title IX violations related to allowing males to compete in women's sports.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights has already ruled that Maine was in violation of Title IX, while the other states (including California, Minnesota, Oregon and Washington) remain under investigation.