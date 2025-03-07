Democrats Flame Gavin Newsom For Saying Men Playing In Women's Sports Is 'Unfair'

Progressives have chosen to attack one of the most radical politicians in their camp.

On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom had conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on the first episode of the "This is Gavin Newsom" podcast. One of the topics of discussion that came up was whether or not men should be in women’s sports, and the governor gave a so-so answer.

"I think it's an issue of fairness; I completely agree with you on that," Newsom said.

He continued: "So that’s easy to call out, the unfairness of that. There’s also a humility and a grace. You know that these poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression, and the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with as well.

So both things I can hold in my hand. How can we address this issue with the kind of decency that I think, you know, it’s inherent in you, but not always expressed on the issue, at the same time deal with the issue?"

Democrats' Brains Broke After Hearing These Comments

Okay, so let's break this down. Newsom basically conceded the most basic point about the men in women’s sports debate: it's unfair for women. Anyone with two functioning brain cells could admit that, except the 46 Senate Democrats who voted against a bill to protect women’s sports .

What he did not say was that he was going to change the issue or stop it. He said they needed to find a way to address it (duh) but didn’t give a concrete way of how he would address it. Yet even in that word salad he blabbered out at the end, you could tell he cared more about the mental well-being of men who believe they are women then actual women.

So at worst, Newsom basically said "I know this is wrong, but I don’t really think I’ll do anything about it."

Even so, Democrats across the country blasted Newsom for saying something that even halfway resembled common sense.

"Sometimes Gavin Newsom goes for the Profile in Courage, sometimes not," California Assemblyman Chris Ward and state Sen. Carolina Menjivar, who lead the state’s LGBTQ legislative caucus, said .

"When LGBTQ+ lives are under attack, real leaders don’t hedge — they fight," Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson told the Daily News in an email. "Across this country, extremists are stripping away rights, banning books and targeting trans kids just for being who they are. This is not the time for political calculations or playing it safe — it’s time to be bold, to stand up, and to say unequivocally: we will protect LGBTQ+ people with everything we’ve got."

"There are kids waking up today in California with this news thinking that their governor hates them, and rightly so," Lori Lightfoot, who served as Chicago mayor from 2019 until 2023, said .

Newsom didn’t sell out his party completely, and he’s been the poster boy of what progressive rule looks like. Despite all that, Democrats are eating him alive for saying something that didn’t completely resemble full-blown insanity.

I can’t believe I’m siding with Newsom on this one, but we do live in crazy times.