World Athletics Implementing Sex Testing For Female Athletes To Keep Males Out Of Women's Track & Field

World Athletics, the global governing body for Track & Field, took a massive step toward protecting women's sports. The organization, which oversees Olympic track and field, announced it will perform biological sex tests on female athletes to keep males out of the women's category.

Sebastian Coe, the President of World Athletics (also known as the IAAF), said that "the pre-clearance testing will be for athletes to compete in the female category" and added that the testing is "important."

Despite Democrats in America trying to scare people into believing that banning males from women's sports means invasive "genital inspections" for female athletes, the IAAF made it clear that's not the case.

Coe outlined the plan, which would include a "once-in-a-lifetime" cheek swab or blood test to confirm an athlete is female.

Any athlete who has competed at a high level is familiar with having a physical prior to competition, and those physicals generally involve blood tests. Both procedures are minimally invasive and only need to be performed once.

The IAAF President added that the testing is important to guarantee fairness in women's sports.

"It's important to do because it maintains everything we've been talking about… not just talking about the integrity of female [and] women's sports, but guaranteeing it," Coe said.

"This, we feel, is a really important way of providing confidence and maintaining that absolute focus on the integrity of competition."

We'll see if this leads to more global governing bodies following suit to keep males out of women's sports, particularly at the elite and Olympic level.

Some American states – like Maine, Washington, California, Minnesota and Oregon – are pushing back on United States President Donald Trump's executive order banning males from girls' and women's sports.

For some reason, there are politicians in the U.S. who believe that males who want to identify as girls and women should be granted an opportunity to compete against girls and women, despite science – and American voters – clearly showing that doesn't make any logical sense.

Good for World Athletics, recognizing biological reality and putting an end to the madness, but as OutKick's Riley Gaines recently said: "The war on woke has not been won yet."