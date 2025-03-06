Hakeem Jeffries Still Using Ridiculous Democrat Talking Points About Males In Women's Sports

Radical left-wing California Governor Gavin Newsom made headlines on Thursday when he slightly adjusted his stance on allowing transgenders (males) to compete in women's sports.

While Newsom refused to flat-out declare that it's wrong (shocking that Newsom would fence-sit, I know), he did admit that it's "unfair" when males win sporting events for females. Thanks, Gavin. Everyone knows this, welcome to the party.

Well, Democrats are starting to understand that the American people are fed up with males competing in women's sports and using their private spaces. That includes far-left radical House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries, who voted against the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act."

The bill passed thanks to the Republican majority in the House, but only two of the 208 Democrats who voted supported the bill.

In the Senate, ZERO Democratic senators voted for a similar bill and the bill did not pass, thanks to their cowardice.

That means that of the 253 Democratic lawmakers who had a chance to vote in favor of a bill to protect women, less than 1% did so. Cowards.

RELATED: I Watched Minnesota Politicians Debate Trans In Women's Sports; It Was Nauseating

Well, a reporter asked Jeffries about Newsom's comments later Thursday. Except, the reporter didn't accurately quote Newsom; the reporter said Newsom said it was wrong for Democrats to vote against those bills, but he did not say that.

The reporter should have asked Jeffries a simple question: is it fair for males to compete in women's sports? Instead, he asked Jeffries why Democrats voted against the bill. Still an important question, though.

Jeffries stammered for a few seconds before saying, "What Democrats opposed was unleashing sexual predators on girls throughout the United States of America."

Jeffries immediately defaulted to a ridiculous Democratic talking point that Republicans and OutKick have debunked several times.

Democrats claim that passing the bill would allow "invasive genital examinations" of female athletes, which is patently false. They also imply that these exams would be performed by… sexual predators?

What dystopian alternate reality do these people live in? Not only are the claims about "genital exams" false, every athlete undergoes a physical exam by a licensed medical doctor prior to competing. That's standard practice and has nothing to do with gender identity.

But Jeffries, like the other cowardly Democratic lawmakers, chooses to try and scare parents into allowing males into girls' and women's sports otherwise their daughters might have their genitals examen by some stranger in a van in an alley behind the school gym.

See how absurd that sounds?