Democrat House Minority Leader Tries To Legitimize Stephen A. Smith 2028 Candidate Talks

According to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, voters should consider Stephen A. Smith as a viable presidential candidate for 2028.

"There is a lot to like about Stephen A. Smith," Jeffries responded to a question from reporters on Thursday about the "buzz" that Smith could run for office as a Democrat.

Jeffries added that "2028 was, [however], way off in the distance."

As we previously noted, Democratic Party leaders could find Stephen A. appealing.

Smith's recent foray into political commentary has proven, above all else, that he is open for business. He is willing to adopt whatever belief the audience at the time wants to hear.

On "The View," Smith is a woke progressive who champions DEI and the LGBTQ community. On HBO with Bill Maher, Smith is an open-minded moderate who regrets his previous support for Kamala Harris. Yet on conservative radio, Smith encourages the black community to stop blindly supporting the Democratic Party.

Got all that?

His political commentary is inconsistent because it's a gift. However, those traits are intriguing to donors, the people who actually control Washington (at least until last month).

Smith is a talented communicator who can be controlled, pushed around, and played like a fiddle. Nothing is more valuable to the heads of the Democratic Party than a useful idiot willing to get in line.

Stephen A. can be that.

And according to the Democratic polling firm McLaughlin & Associates, 2% of primary voters currently favor Smith as the nominee. Other candidates to make the cut include Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Gavin Newsom, Josh Shapiro, and Tampon Tim Walz.

Responding to the poll, Smith said he believes he could "beat all of them, Kamala Harris right on down to (Pete) Buttigieg." Oh.

So, how real are the chances that Smith would run for president?

We maintain that he will continue to milk the speculation until he signs a new contract with Disney/ESPN. Smith is seeking a $20 million a year plus deal that, sources say, is close but not finalized.

Ultimately, Stephen A. would have no chance on a debate stage with any of the Democratic primary candidates, as weak and shallow as they currently are. He knows that. And he won't put himself through the humiliation.

Still, Hakeem Jeffries certainly lent Smith some newfound contract leverage by trying to legitimize the talks about his candidacy.