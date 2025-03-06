Gavin Newsom Squirms When Asked If Men Should Be Allowed To Play In Women's Sports

Gavin Newsom has things so under control in California that he's found some time in his day to launch his very own podcast. Forget the wildfires, the increasing homeless population, the fact that more people are leaving the state than moving to it, or the outrageous income tax situation, the content isn't going to make itself.

Newsom is just doing his public duty as the California governor and deserves a break like the rest of us. Don't forget that he picked up trash that one time when there just so happened to be cameras to capture the moment.

Newsom announced his new podcast in late February, pleading that "we need to change the conversation" while saying that he'll be talking to people he disagrees with.

To his credit, episode one of ‘This Is Gavin Newsom’ was released Thursday, and he held up his end of the bargain by sitting down with conservative personality Charlie Kirk.

It did not take long for the topic of transgender athletes - biological males - competing in women's sports to pop up in the conversation.

Kirk suggested that Newsom needs to come out and say men do not belong in women's sports - something the overwhelming majority of Americans agree with - but in slimy politician style, Newsom offered up a heaping portion of word salad.

Kirk specifically asked whether the governor would speak out against AB Hernandez, the trans-identified male California high school athlete who recently set the nation's highest triple jump mark in girls' high school outdoor track and field for 2025.

This led Newsom to talk about "fairness" before stating transgender athletes are "more likely to commit suicide."

"Would you say no men in women's sports?" Kirk asked.

Spoiler alert: no Newsom would not say that.

"I think it's an issue of fairness; I completely agree with you on that," Newsom said.

"So that’s easy to call out, the unfairness of that," he continued. "There’s also a humility and a grace. You know that these poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression, and the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with as well.

So both things I can hold in my hand. How can we address this issue with the kind of decency that I think, you know, it’s inherent in you, but not always expressed on the issue, at the same time deal with the issue?"

This word vomit from Newsom perfectly encapsulates the ridiculousness within the liberal Democratic Party on the topic of transgender athletes in women's sports.

Newsom is more concerned about how to tell a biological male they aren't allowed to play against women than the actual women being forced to compete against the males.

He literally stated that he believes the transgender athlete deserves "humility and grace," which is absolutely true because everyone does, yet he didn't mention anything about the female athlete deserving the same.

Transgender athletes competing in women's sports is nowhere near the top of the laundry list of issues going on in the United States, yet the far left and Democratic Party have cast such a light on the situation given their inability to very simply say ‘men do not belong in women’s sports.'

This is not complicated.