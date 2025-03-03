California Male Sets America's Top High School Girls' Triple Jump Mark

It looks like the trans mafia have moved past the "it never happens so don't worry about it" and have fully endorsed the "OK, so it happens, but it's a good thing!" phase of the movement.

They can no longer claim that hardly any males are winning girls' and women's sporting awards because it clearly happens all the time. In just the past month, we've seen two separate males in Maine winning girls' high school events (including a state title), a male winning a race in New York, and girls sitting out a basketball game in Washington to protest a male on the opposing team.

But we're not done yet! Over the weekend, a trans-identifying male who goes by the name "AB Hernandez" set the nation's highest triple jump mark in girls' high school outdoor track and field for 2025.

At the Roosevelt Invitational on Saturday, Hernandez won the long jump by nearly two feet and won the triple jump by nearly three feet.

In a previous interview, Hernandez said the goal is to win the California state girls' title in the triple jump.

Hernandez currently holds the longest outdoor triple jump in the entire country for 2025.

One week before the Roosevelt Invitational, Hernandez set the Ontario Relays Division 3 girls' record (the best jump ever at that meet in that category) with a jump that defeated second place by almost eight feet. The video in the social media post above is from that meet.

Now, there are some caveats here, as far as the jump that currently leads the nation. The outdoor track & field season has just started and many states, mostly the colder ones, haven't even started competing because the weather hasn't turned yet.

However, some of the largest states in the country – notably California, Texas and Florida – have begun outdoor competitions due to their climates.

So, while Hernandez' mark isn't likely to stand for the entire season, the athlete has still jumped farther than any girl in California, Texas and Florida this year.

California, which is run by far-left Democrat Gavin Newsom, is one of several states that have already said they do not plan to adhere to President Donald Trump's executive order, Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports. Trump's Department of Education is currently investigating California for Title IX violations due to the state's refusal to comply with the order.