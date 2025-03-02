College-Aged Transgender Athlete Wins Track Events Against Teenagers

A 21-year-old transgender track and field athlete named Sadie Schreiner won two USA Track and Field (USTFA) Open Masters Championships on Saturday . One was by forfeit, and one was against teenage competition.

Schriener was scheduled to race against 17-year-old Anna Vidolova and 16-year-old Amaris Hiatt in the 400-meter dash (the event was held in New York). However, both of these girls courageously decided to not race against the transgender athlete, and they forfeited the race.

Schneider didn’t stop there. Schneider also raced 200-meter dash, winning first place over four teenagers:

14-year-old runner-up Zwange Edwards

16-year-old third-place finisher Zariah Hargrove,

15-year-old Leah Walker

18-year-old Ainsley Rausch.

Don’t you just love the fruits of this insane worldview? There is a reason why people are so upset about it in Maine .

Like in the 400-meter event, several athletes forfeited, including 18-year-old Jordan Carr, 46-year-old Amanda Taylor, Vidolova again and 16-year-old Paula Damiens.

USATF allows transgenders to compete in women’s events because it is under the International Olympic Committee’s rules for such instances.

Schreiner - a junior at RIT - used to compete on the women’s team at the school. However, Schreiner was banned from competing on the team after President Trump signed an executive order banning biological men from competing in women’s sports.

Nevertheless, Schreiner still has a profile page on the school’s website and is listed as the school’s record holder in:

Indoor track 200-m

Indoor track 300-m

Indoor 400-m

Outdoor 200-m

Outdoor 400-m

Before the ban was implemented, Schreiner claimed there should be an allowence to compete against women because estrogen treatments were slowing Schreiner down.

"They could have seen the results of their previous policy and how it made me equitable, but they didn't," Schreiner said . "And I would still love to have that conversation. I would still love to educate more people if I was properly allowed to."

I think we’ve gotten all the education we need from his career on this issue. Men invariably beat the majority of women they compete against in any given athletic context.

It needs to stop - everywhere.