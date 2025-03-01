March Against Mills: Maine Residents Have Had Enough Of Their Hack Governor, And Of Boys In Girls Sports

One of the unofficial (and fun) slogans of the new, no-nonsense Trump Administration comes in the form of a handy acronym: FAFO.

On Friday in the Oval Office, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy found out what FAFO (F*** Around And Find Out) means when he approached his meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance like an indignant, entitled ingrate.

Trump and Vance, on camera for the world to see, got tough with Zelenskyy, prematurely ended the meeting, canceled their scheduled lunch as well as the rest of Zelenskyy’s White House visit, and then promptly showed Zelenskyy the door.

Last week, Maine Democrat Governor Janet Mills had a similar experience at the White House when she "fu**ed around, and found out."

In fact, Mills is still "finding out," as the repercussions of her "fu**ing around" at the White House have followed her home. Her own residents are now revolting against her.

Mills has never been a very popular governor. In fact, in 2023, an outfit called the "Morning Consult" rated her the fifth-most unpopular governor in the United States.

Over the years, Mills has been radical in her far-left beliefs. In 2023, she signed an executive order to establish a migrant resettlement office in Maine with the goal of attracting 75,000 "new workers" to the state by 2029.

This order was to create the "Office of New Americans."

Ummmmm, needless to say, it was not very popular with the "Office of Original Americans" in the state of Maine.

Also not popular with many Maine residents, is the hill that Mills is now dying on regarding trans athletes, which is the crux of the "f**k around and find out" dust-up that she got into with President Trump at the White House last week.

Mills is pushing back at Trump's executive order that prohibits biological boys and men from competing in girls and women's sports.

And now, thousands of Maine residents are mobilizing against her, even holding a "March Against Mills" event on Saturday at Maine’s capital building in Augusta to voice and show their displeasure.

One of the event organizers is Melissa Moulton, a Maine resident who is a health care professional and has gotten nearly 22,000 fellow residents (as of Friday night) to sign a petition to initiate a recall of Mills.

Although Maine is one of 30 states that doesn't have provisions for the recall of a governor, Moulton says that the petition for a recall is symbolic, and hopes that it sends a powerful message.

"I was outraged, really, that I felt like (Mills) disrespected (Trump at the White House) and she disrespected us Mainers," Mouton told Fox News 22 Bangor. "And I didn't expect her to behave in that manner. Boys should not be playing in girls sports. Period."

Moulton says on her Facebook page that she is "just a small town girl, with zero political background. Just fed up with these corrupt, ELECTED Government officials raking us over the coals. We want change, we need to be the change!"

At the White House, Trump was meeting with the governors of all 50 states and asked Mills if she would abide by his executive order, considering that Maine was in the headlines that week because, as covered extensively by OutKick, a biological boy had won a Maine indoor girls track state championship in pole vaulting.

Mills got snotty with Trump, who then told her that if Maine didn’t comply with his executive order, Maine would be denied federal funding.

Mills told Trump, "See you in court."

Within hours, the Trump Administration announced a Title IX investigation into the state of Maine and explained that the state’s $250 million of federal funding was now in jeopardy.

Maine residents, who have dealt with the insane illegal immigrant policies of Mills, biological boys in their girls sports and now face the loss of millions of federal dollars, have had it.

On the "March Against Mills" Facebook page, Moulton wrote:

"I am standing among many Maine citizens who are deeply dissatisfied with the policies introduced by our Governor, Janet Mills. I believe strongly that her policies are not in alignment with the wishes and values of the majority of Mainers. The feeling of disconnect between the populace and leadership is palpable and widespread.

"I am yet another citizen calling for change and improvement for our beloved state of Maine. It is imperative that we hold our elected officials accountable. Together we can work to ensure our government truly represents us all."

It won’t be easy, as Maine is beleaguered by a lot of very liberal Democrats in positions of power.

In fact, earlier this week, Maine Republican state representative Laurel Libby dared to speak out against biological boys playing in girls sports.

The Democrat majority in the state then voted to censure Libby, and stripped her of her right to vote.

All because, on Feb. 18, Libby posted on X, in the wake of the biological male pole vaulter winning that girls indoor track Maine state championship, this inconvenient truth:

"Another day, another instance of an unremarkable biological male athlete (who couldn’t win against other males) dominating girls’ sports."

Libby also pointed out that "Two years ago, John tied for 5th place in boys pole vault. Tonight "Katie" won 1st place in the girls’ Maine State Class B Championship."

Apparently, that was a bridge too far for the insane Democrats in Maine.

They dug in their heels against Libby, and even further dug in on the trans athlete issue.

Just like they dug in their heels on illegals in Maine with the "Office Of New Americans."

But fear not! Patriotic Americans in Maine who want to fight for girls and women and, above all, sanity have had enough and just dug in their own heels. And they "marched."

Here’s hoping that they marched Maine in the direction of meaningful change, change that will ultimately make Governor Mills "find out" what happens when you "f**k around."