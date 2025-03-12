Riley Gaines: 'War On Woke Has Not Been Won Yet' After WV Signs Bill In Her Name

On Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey signed the "Riley Gaines Act," officially defining "male" and "female" in state law so that female-only spaces – like sports and bathrooms – are protected from males who choose to identify as girls or women.

Gaines told OutKick that it's an "honor" to have the bill carry her name.

"There's no bigger honor than having your name attached to something as foundational and significant as the defense of women's rights and biological reality," Gaines said.

"The Riley Gaines Act merely defines sex-based terms like man and woman in state statute to prevent unelected bureaucrats from reinterpreting these words to mean what they want them to mean. The majority of American people know what a woman is, and it's time our laws do too."

Despite the victory for women in West Virginia, Gaines noted that the fight against males invading females is far from over.

"Contrary to what some may think, given President Trump is back in the White House, the war on woke has not been won yet. There's more work to be done, but leaders like President Trump and Governor Morrisey have paved the way," Gaines said.

West Virginia gained attention when several middle school girls "stepped out" during a track meet last year to protest a biological male competing in girls' shotput and discus.

Gaines visited West Virginia to commend the brave young women for standing up for fairness.

"I want to say thank you first … to God for giving us the strength to do this," Emmy Salerno, one of the female athletes, said at the time. "Thank you to Riley. She's been a huge inspiration and mentor through all of this."

After signing the bill, Governor Morissey talked about its importance.

"Today we sent a strong message that West Virginia stands with women," Morrisey said.

"West Virginia will not bow down to radical gender ideology – we are going to lead with common sense, and the Riley Gaines Act does exactly that. Thank you to Riley, the Independent Women’s Voice, and the many women and girls around the country standing up for what is right."

Despite President Trump signing an executive order to protect women's sports and spaces, several states have refused to comply.

California, Maine, Minnesota and Washington are all currently under investigation by the Department of Education for potential Title IX violations related to allowing males to compete in women's sports.

While those states fight to continue to allow radical gender ideology to overtake the rights of women, states like West Virginia are leading the way in the fight for women's rights.