Riley Gaines Points Out Left-Wing Hypocrisy On Trans Children

The reaction from the political left to the re-election of President Donald Trump has been predictably absurd and hyperbolic. Every decision has been met with shrieking hysteria from the activist left and its colleagues in the halls of Congress.

That attitude culminated in the embarrassing display by elected Democrats during Trump's speech in the Joint Address to Congress. And as the left searches for an effective voice to counter Trump's agenda, it continues to not send its best. Including Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mi.), who made an appearance on the far-left television show "The View," to engage in some usual blissfully unaware hypocrisy.

Libs of TikTok posted on X Tuesday morning about Slotkin's appearance, where she said that the country voted for Trump because Americans are in our "angry teenage years," missing fully formed brains.

Well, OutKick's Riley Gaines pointed out that claiming that teenagers don't have fully formed brains pretty much ends the debate over "trans kids."

"Our brains aren't fully formed, but kids as young as 6 are self aware enough to chemically and surgically castrate themselves," she posted. "Makes total sense."

Riley Gaines Makes Important Point About Left-Wing Absurdity

To be clear, Slotkin is right about the fact that children and teenagers don't have fully formed brains. Which is why we restrict younger age groups from doing all sorts of things or making the most important decisions. She's wrong about why the country voted for Trump, but right that younger age groups aren't capable of making big choices.

So why doesn't that logic apply to transgender kids then? That's the point Gaines made, and it's an impossible one to argue against for the Democratic Party.

Because trans activists have so thoroughly abandoned reality, on "trans kids" and males competing against females, and because Democrats are completely captured by whatever far-left activism demands, they're in an unwinnable position.

Nearly 80 percent of the country believes in biology and reality; that there are innate, immutable differences between males and females. That 80 percent also realize that it's absurd to admit that young people shouldn't make important decisions, while also saying they can decide to cut off body parts or permanently alter their physical makeup.

Democrats can't acknowledge it, at the risk of offending their progressive base. Which, while being a political win for Republicans, is a devastating sign for the future of humanity and our collective intelligence that even 20 percent support their anti-reality.

But pointing out this absurdity, as Gaines does, is vitally important to ensuring what's already an 80-20 issue becomes 90-10, 95-5, and hopefully, eventually, 100-0.