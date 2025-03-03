Department Of Education Adds Washington To Title IX Investigations For Allowing Males In Women's Sports

When President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled "Keeping Men out of Women's Sports," that wasn't just for show.

Trump vowed during his campaign to ban males from competing in girls' and women's sports and his order threatened the loss of federal funding to states that refused to comply.

Since then, several states have openly defied the order and Trump's Department of Education is not letting that slide.

Previously, the DOE announced Title IX investigations into California, Minnesota and Maine. On Monday, the department added another state to the list: Washington.

According to an official DOE press release, the Office of Civil Rights investigation is focused on Tumwater School District for allegedly allowing males to compete in girls' sports.

"OCR’s directed investigations of educational institutions, state boards of education, interscholastic associations, and school districts demonstrates that the Trump Education Department will vigorously enforce Title IX to ensure men stop competing in women’s sports," said Craig Trainor, Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights.

"If Washington wants to continue to receive federal funds from the Department, it has to follow federal law."

Based on election results and polling, one thing has become undeniably clear: the vast majority of American citizens do not want to see males competing in women's sports or using their private spaces.

Yet, Democrats continue to fight biological reality at every turn, insisting that radical gender ideology and "inclusion" are more important than fairness and safety for females.

But Republicans have continued to deliver on their campaign promises since the November elections.

A bill, "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports," recently passed the House of Representatives and a similar bill is up for vote in the Senate on Monday.

The investigation into Washington continues a trend of Donald Trump's dedication to fighting for women in sports.

Not only is Trump and his Department of Education focused on current violations, they have vowed to try and right the wrongs of the previous Administration.

Last week, the department shared that the Biden Administration had ignored several complaints from 2022 surrounding Lia Thomas, the Penn swimmer who became the first male to win a women's NCAA Division I Championship.

"The Trump Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights has taken bold and immediate action to address civil rights violations that the Biden administration allowed to fester," a Department of Education spokeswoman, Julie Hartman, told The Daily Signal.

"We initiated directed investigations that put universities and schools on notice that antisemitic harassment, Title IX violations, and other civil rights transgressions will not be tolerated."

It's refreshing to see politicians stick to their word and carry out the will of the American people.