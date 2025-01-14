EXCLUSIVE: Reps. Steube & Pfluger Celebrate 'Victory' For Women's Sports After Bill Passage

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed the "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act" by a vote of 218-206. All Republicans voted "yea" and all but two Democrats voted "nay."

Rep. Greg Stuebe (R-Fla), the sponsor of the bill, and Rep. August Pfluger (R-Tex) sent a video exclusively to OutKick celebrating the massive win – not just for women's sports, but for the American people.

"Men have no place in women's sports, and it's crazy that we even have to pass a bill that says that," Steube said. "But that's how far the radical left has driven our country. So today, House Republicans fulfilled our promise to protect women's sports."

"As a father of three girls, this victory hits home for me," Pfluger added. "As a Republican Study Committee chairman, this victory was a priority for our committee."

According to its official website, the Republican Study Committee exists to "promote a strong, principled legislative agenda that will limit government, strengthen our national defense, boost America's economy, preserve traditional values and balance our budget."

Clearly, the protection of women's sports is very important to the committee, which is chaired by Pfluger and of which Steube is a member.

"Denying biological truth erases fairness in sports and puts women’s safety and opportunities at risk," Steube told OutKick. "Today’s passage sends a clear message to the Senate—protecting women and girls in sports is not negotiable."

"The passage of H.R. 28 is a declaration that the achievements and opportunities our daughters, sisters, and future champions have earned will not be compromised," Pfluger told OutKick.

August Pfluger previously showed his commitment to both the protection of women's sports and the First Amendment. Pfluger, an Air Force graduate who still serves as a Colonel in the Air Force Reserves, wrote a letter addressed to the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, and the Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall, on October 30.

The letter addressed the controversy at the Air Force Academy, in which OutKick exclusively reported that an Air Force graduate wearing a "Keep Women's Sports Female" shirt was denied entry until he covered it up and promised not to wear it during a match against San Jose State, which had transgender player Blaire Fleming.

While Democrats continue to try to control speech and force females to compete against males, it's refreshing that some politicians are still battling for common sense policy.

Kudos to Steube and Pfluger for their major victory on Tuesday. However, as Steube said, the work is far from over.

"Now more than ever, we are united to deliver victories for the American people. And we're just getting started."