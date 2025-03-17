Office Of Civil Rights Rules Maine Violated Title IX By Allowing Male In Women's Sports

The Department of Education launched an investigation into the state of Maine after a trans-identifying male track athlete won a state title in girls' pole-vaulting last month.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights announced that the Maine Department of Education, the Maine Principals’ Association, and Greely High School are each in violation of Title IX.

"The Maine Department of Education may not shirk its obligations under Federal law by ceding control of its extracurricular activities, programs, and services to the Maine Principals’ Association," Anthony Archeval, Acting Director of the Office for Civil Rights at HHS, said in a press release.

"We hope the Maine Department of Education, the Maine Principals’ Association, and Greely High School will work with us to come to an agreement that restores fairness in women’s sports."

Since President Donald Trump signed an executive order to keep males out of women's sports in February, several states – including Maine – have come under investigation for refusing to comply. The others are California, Minnesota and Washington.

This decision represents the first investigation to close and the first to officially rule that Title IX had been violated by allowing a person born male to compete in girls' sports due to the athlete's gender identity, rather than biological sex.

Trump has promised that states, schools and public institutions that do not follow his executive order will lose their federal funding.

Maine has been among the most outspoken states with regard to defying Trump. The state's House of Representatives censured Laurel Libby for speaking out against the transgender athlete at Greely High School.

Maine's Governor, radical left-wing Democrat Janet Mills, told Trump "we'll see you in court" when he reminded her that the state's federal educational funding could be in jeopardy if she did not stop allowing males in women's sports and private spaces.

According to the OCR, the three named entities have 10 days to correct the matter, or they will be referred to the U.S. Department of Justice for further discipline.