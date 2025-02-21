'We'll See You In Court:' Donald Trump Spars With Maine Gov. Janet Mills Over Allowing Men In Women's Sports

Maine Gov. Janet Mills picked a fight with President Donald Trump over her decision to let men compete in women’s sports, and it didn’t go over well for Mills.

At a governor’s meeting at the White House on Friday , Trump was discussing all the sports governing bodies that were complying with his executive order to keep men out of women’s sports. He noted that while the NCAA has complied with the order to his satisfaction, Mills has spitefully continued to let men take away awards and opportunities from women. The most recent example of her insanity causing harm came earlier this week , when a male student won the Maine girls’ state championship in pole-vaulting.

As such, Trump asked the governor if she was going to comply with his executive order, to which Mills replied she would comply with "state and federal law." Trump had a doozy of a one-liner - and a threat - to her after that snot-nosed remark.

"Well, we are the federal law…You better (comply), you better do it because you're not going to get any federal funding at all if you don't," Trump said.

That’s the exact moment Mills’ pea-sized brain exploded after hearing Trump lay the hammer down on her nonsense. So she did what any desperate liberal trying to save face would do: she challenged Trump to a legal battle.

"We'll see you in court," Mills said.

Trump relished that potential reality.

"Good, I'll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one. And enjoy your life after governor because I don't think you'll be in elected politics," Trump concluded.

I would like to apologize on behalf of all New Englanders for Maine’s existence. The state has a reputation for being the weird cousin your parents warn you about at a family reunion. A deranged woman like Mills getting chosen to lead the state is a small indicator that that reputation is well-earned.

Read: Trans-Identifying Male Athlete Wins Maine State Title In Girls' Pole-Vaulting

But thank goodness Trump is not wasting more time dealing with this stupidity, especially from someone who looks like your typical depressed liberal woman. This is an issue that absolutely needs to be solved, and if Maine doesn’t get on board, they will suffer the consequences. Mills released a statement making it seem like Trump hated Maine’s children by threatening to cut off federal funding. But in reality, she has backed herself into a corner and put the kiddos in the crossfire.

There’s an adult back in the Oval Office, and woke governors are definitely not ready for the shift.