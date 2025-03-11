Maine Rep. Libby Sues Maine Speaker For Censuring Her Over Transgender Athlete Stance

Maine Representative Laurel Libby made her stance on males in women's sports very clear: girls' and women's sports are for females only. This came after a male athlete won a high school girls' state title in pole-vaulting last month.

But the Maine Speaker, Ryan Fecteau, elected to censure Libby for her stance, rather than applaud her for standing up for the girls in Maine.

Now Libby is fighting back against what she believes is another injustice being perpetrated in the state. The Republican lawmaker told OutKick's Riley Gaines, on the latest episode of "Gaines for Girls," that she is suing Fecteau.

"I don't believe the Speaker of the House has the Constitutional authority to strip my voice and my vote," Libby told Gaines. "By censuring me… my constituents don't have any representation in the state house.

"We are looking to resolve this through the courts since it seems that the Speaker has no intention of being reasonable."

Libby also released an additional statement on the lawsuit:

"Instead of having an open and honest debate about the devastating impacts of Maine girls being forced to compete against biological males, Speaker Fecteau and his Democratic colleagues resorted to canceling and silencing me. Speaker Fecteau and the Democrat majority are risking hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding for our schools by stubbornly refusing to address this injustice," the statement read.

"Biological males have no place in girls' sports. Our girls have every right, under federal law, to fair competition in sports. We will not let them be erased by the Democrat majority advancing a woke progressive agenda."

You can read the entire filing here:

It'll be interesting to see how this plays out in court. Clearly, the tide is turning on males competing in women's sports and Democrats have lost the issue – badly.

Even a move like this one by Fecteau, a Democrat, appears likely to backfire in spectacular fashion. Good for Libby for standing up for herself – and for all women and girls – on an important issue.