‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ Producer Would ‘Love’ To See Johnny Depp Return as Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp lost one of his most iconic roles after he faced sexual abuse allegations from his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Now that her accusations have proven to be… uh.. “less-than-reliable” he may have a pathway to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as Jack Sparrow.

Jerry Bruckheimer — who produces the popular series — sat down for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. In it, he talked about the possibility of Depp rejoining the franchise, after Disney had announced an end to their relationship with the megastar.

“You’d have to ask them. I can’t answer that question,” Bruckheimer said.

“I would love to have him in the movie. He’s a friend, a terrific actor, and it’s unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do.”

The Hollywood Reporter went on to say that Depp himself has said if he were to return as Jack Sparrow, he would want to have a “clear ending for his character.” This led to the question of whether or not the Pirates franchise would ever kill off its most notable character.

“You can’t. We tried to kill him. It didn’t work,” Bruckheimer said.

Depp’s most recent appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow came in 2017’s Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Isn’t Bringing Back Johnny Depp A No-Brainer For Disney?

Bruckheimer is a busy guy. He’s fresh off of producing the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick and is even part of the ownership group for the NHL’s Seattle Kraken. He has his name on countless hit movies but Pirates of the Caribbean is toward the top of his list when it comes to popularity.

It makes sense to have cut ties with Depp from a business perspective when he was hit with allegations at the height of the #MeToo movement. However, now that he has been more or less cleared after such a high-profile trial, wouldn’t the prudent business decision be to bring him back?

People would go nuts for it. Think about it. The last two Pirates movies were un-good at best, and yet people are still clamoring for another movie. That franchise brings in the green.

There's no secret that Disney tends to skew toward being pretty woke.



So maybe that's what Disney is doing in this case. Perhaps they've gotten so caught up in their wokeness that they can't admit they made a knee-jerk decision.

Even if admitting that would mean millions upon millions of dollars coming their way.

