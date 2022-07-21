Amber Heard has reportedly decided to appeal the verdict in Johnny Depp’s defamation case.

Depp’s ex-wife was found to have committed defamation against the actor when she alleged he was abusive.

She was hit with a judgement north of $10 million, but she’s now trying to fight back!

BREAKING: Jury found that Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial.https://t.co/2qcEdCrvNt — OutKick (@Outkick) June 1, 2022

Lawyers for the “Aquaman” filed a notice to appeal the verdict at the Virginia Court of Appeals in Fairfax County, according to The Daily Mail.

However, it sounds like Depp isn’t sweating an appeal. His reps told the outlet, “The jury listened to the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and came to a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Mr. Depp, in multiple instances. We remain confident in our case and that this verdict will stand.”

The trial between Depp and Heard captivated America in a way we haven’t seen in a long time. Depp used the trial as a chance to regain his reputation, and when the verdict came in, Heard lost in a huge way.

Given the fact she’s on the hook for north of $10 million, it’s not hard to understand why she wants to appeal. That’s a lot of money, especially given the fact her career isn’t exactly booming these days.

Will she get the verdict tossed on appeal? I wouldn’t bet on it, but you never know. It’s a crazy situation for everyone involved.