Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Trial Has America’s Undivided Attention 

It may not be the “Trial of the Century,” but it is certainly the trial of 2022. Johnny Depp’s defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard has had more twists and turns, ups and downs and loop de loops than the X2 roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Not even Hollywood could write up some of this drama.

(Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

We’ve heard testimony, seen evidence and know more than we ever wanted to about both parties involved. The storylines that have come out of this trial are truly remarkable. America is obsessed, and the latest social media numbers reflect just that.

According to the latest data from NewsWhip, the trial which began on April 12th (but feels like months ago) has generated more online attention from April 4 to May 16 than the likes of Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Roe vs. Wade, the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation and COVID-19. Perhaps because it’s a great distraction from all of the real world problems listed above. Or maybe it’s simply because we will always have a fascination with the lives celebrities lead.

Not only has the internet been consuming their courtroom recaps through written work, but the trial is also taking center stage on social media, especially TikTok. Thousands of videos and memes, many of which poke fun at the case, have gone viral and flooded the social media app.

The trial, while at its core is filled with serious allegations, has more or less become as chaotic as a three-ring circus that the internet is consuming in spoonfuls. I’m not sure what that says about America or the social media obsessed state we are in, but since this is the first major trial to take place in the TikTok era, we can probably expect this trend to stick around for a while. That can either be awful or great, depending on which side of the love/hate social media spectrum you fall on.

(Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

As for whose side you’re on in this trial, I don’t know that Depp or Heard will actually come out on top when all is said and done after everything we’ve been through with these two. The true winner in all of this? One of Johnny Depp’s lawyers, Camille Vasquez, whom many suspect is also exchanging hugs with the actor outside of the courtroom, if you know what I mean. Oh, and it’s probably worth noting that TikTok videos featuring the hashtag #CamilleVasquez have racked up over 541.8 million views since the trail began. I swear, if this doesn’t end up in an upcoming “ripped from the headlines” episode on Law and Order: SVU season 24, then what are we even doing here?