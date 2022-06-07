Johnny Depp Celebrated Win Over Amber Heard With $62,000 Meal

Johnny Depp’s first move after walking away with a win in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard was to indulge in a celebratory meal consisting of authentic Indian cuisine and some heavy lifting for his AMEX card.

Depp’s jubilant dinner came with a Hollywood-like price tag of roughly $62,000.

That number is easier to digest when you consider that Captain Jack Sparrow was awarded a $15 million treasure when Heard was found liable of defamation against Depp.

Alongside roughly 20 friends, Depp dined at Varanasi in Birmingham, England – an authentic Indian restaurant that per it’s website, serves “heavenly recipes and soothing ambience.” Varanasi closed its doors to the public to accommodate Depp and his party, which included friend and musician, Jeff Beck.

Mohammed Hussain, Varanasi’s Operations Director, told TMZ that Depp was “extremely humble.”

Hussain explained to the Daily Mail that Depp’s celebration was unexpected.

‘We had a call out of the blue on Sunday afternoon saying that Johnny Depp wanted to come to eat with a group of people,” Hussain told the Daily Mail.

“I was shocked and at first, I thought it might have been a wind up. But then his security team arrived, checked out the restaurant and we let them have the whole place because we were concerned that he might be bothered by other diners.”

The restaurant prepared a special meal for Depp and his guests, consisting of shish kebabs, chicken tikka and tandoori king prawns to start. A main course of butter chicken, paneer tikka masala, lamb karahi and king prawn bhuna followed. Hussain said the meals included nans, rice and salad.

Sadly, and somewhat surprisingly, Pirate’s Booty was not on the menu.

Per the Daily Mail, Hussain added that champagne, wine, cocktails and numerous desserts were also served.

‘He was a very lovely, down to earth bloke who spent a lot of time speaking with the staff, our friends and family and was happy to pose for pictures with them,” said Hussain. “You would never have thought that he was such a big star. He had a lot of time for us all.”

