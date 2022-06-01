Heard/Depp Verdict Is In: Johnny Depp Wins — Updates

After what seems like months of testimony and dramatic still photos, we finally have a verdict in the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp civil trial.
The jury finds Amber Heard liable for defamation against Johnny Depp. Here are the details from the verdict:
Depp sued Heard for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018 in which she called herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard countersued Depp for $100 million.
Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages in his defamation suit. The jury was also deciding on the countersuit at the same time.
The seven-person jury also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages to Heard, but $0 in punitive damages.
Depp was not in attendance for the meeting as he is currently in the United Kingdom.
The jury reached the verdict at around 1:30 pm ET.
This story is developing.
Check back with OutKick for updates.
Watched a bit of trial that broad came across as a real nut job good for Capt Jack!