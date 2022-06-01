Heard/Depp Verdict Is In: Johnny Depp Wins — Updates

After what seems like months of testimony and dramatic still photos, we finally have a verdict in the Amber Heard/Johnny Depp civil trial.

The jury finds Amber Heard liable for defamation against Johnny Depp. Here are the details from the verdict:

Johnny Depp/ Amber Heard verdict:

-On Title of op-ed: Depp Wins

-On claim she faced wrath as victim: Depp Wins

-On claim that institutions protect accused men: Depp Wins



Jury awards Depp $10 million in compensatory, $5 million punitive — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) June 1, 2022

Depp sued Heard for $50 million after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018 in which she called herself a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Heard countersued Depp for $100 million.

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages in his defamation suit. The jury was also deciding on the countersuit at the same time.

The seven-person jury also awarded $2 million in compensatory damages to Heard, but $0 in punitive damages.

Johnny Depp waves to his fans as he arrives outside court during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard civil trial at Fairfax County Circuit Court on May 27, 2022, in Fairfax, Virginia. Depp is seeking $50 million in alleged damages to his career over an op-ed Heard wrote in the Washington Post in 2018. (Photo via Getty Images)

Depp was not in attendance for the meeting as he is currently in the United Kingdom.

The jury reached the verdict at around 1:30 pm ET.

This story is developing.

Check back with OutKick for updates.