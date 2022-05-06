What Was Amber Heard Doing With Her Nose On The Stand In The Johnny Depp Case?

The big news Thursday at the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial came when the actress started doing something with a tissue while on the stand which led case observers to jump to all sorts of conclusions over what they were seeing.

As a complete outsider to this case, I’m not sure if Heard fidgeting with a tissue on the stand or in the courtroom is her thing. Look, it’s clearly been an emotional case between her and Johnny. She has fired her PR team. It’s been such a mess of a case that just one percent of respondents to a Clay Travis poll said they believe Amber’s side of the drama.

Did Amber have the sniffles over how emotional it is to sit there and testify against Johnny? Was it COVID? Basic cold? What’s with that knuckles to the nose move to go in for the wipe? Very strange.

You make the call: What did Amber Heard do with that tissue up to her nose? pic.twitter.com/RExfHXxZKb — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) May 6, 2022

Frankly, I don’t even care about the case and I haven’t been following it. All I know is that on a Friday morning, my text group is blowing up over Amber going to her nose while giving testimony. It’s all these guys are talking about, so I have no choice but to blog this.

You make the call here.