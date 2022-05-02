Amber Heard Desperately Switches To New PR Team

There is nothing quite like bad PR, and Amber Heard will stop at nothing to preserve her image.

Or more accurately, she’s trying to find a way to put a stop to a very evident slide in popularity, as the polls reveal that the public is siding with Depp in his defamation lawsuit against Heard

So what did Heard do? She fired her PR team, that’s what.

Heard, 36, reportedly is frustrated that her story is not being told “effectively,” a source told the New York Post. And man, she can say that again.

Depp, 58, is making a bit of a mockery of Heard’s team of attorneys, with his deadpan and condescending responses winning the approval of those who follow these types of celebrity dramas. He is suing Heard for $50 million, claiming his ex-wife defamed him in a 2018 opinion piece for the Washington Post, where she wrote she’s been the victim of domestic violence.

Heard has been in a lot of movies, mostly a lot of bad ones, with her perhaps her most notable performance coming in “Aquaman.” She ditched PR firm Precision Strategies last week, the NY Post reported.

“The actress — who is expected to take the stand in Fairfax, Va., as soon as Tuesday — now has consulting firm Shane Communications on retainer to help her get across her side better in the court of public opinion,” the Post wrote, citing sources.

“… The sudden PR switch came after several brutal days of court testimony from Depp witnesses and a fiery social-media mob that turned against Heard.”