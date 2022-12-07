Elon Musk Fires Twitter’s Top Lawyer For Involvement in Hiding Hunter Biden Laptop Story

Twitter’s general counsel James Baker has been fired, according to Chief Twit Elon Musk.

While that’s not particularly noteworthy on its own, as Musk’s fired lots of executives recently, the reason why is interesting.

Baker apparently was involved in suppressing the Hunter Biden laptop story on Twitter.

But it gets worse.

He helped determine that the social media company should censor accurate information that hurt their preferred political candidate. Then was involved in potentially limiting the release of Twitter files that exposed their censorship efforts.

Musk wrote on Twitter that it was because of this suppression that Baker “was exited” from the company.

“In light of concerns about Baker’s possible role in suppression of information important to the public dialogue, he was exited from Twitter today.”

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., arrives at the Axel Springer Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Tesla Inc. will be added to the S&P 500 Index in one shot on Dec. 21, a move that will ripple through the entire market as money managers adjust their portfolios to make room for shares of the $538 billion company. Photographer: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Musk responded to a question about the firing, and revealed that Baker’s attempt to justify his actions was not satisfactory.

Yes. His explanation was …unconvincing. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 6, 2022

Musk Set to Release More Twitter Files

Baker has long been connected to misinformation, as a former general counsel for the FBI.

As the New York Post covered, he “was a key figure in the Bureau’s investigation into false claims of collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.”

His commitment to protecting the left became even more apparent Tuesday.

Journalist Matt Taibbi posted that Baker was “vetting” the files and delaying the release of another massive batch of information.

“The news that Baker was reviewing the ‘Twitter files’ surprised everyone involved, to say the least. New Twitter chief Elon Musk acted quickly to ‘exit’ Baker Tuesday,” Taibbi continued.

That “vetting” happened without Musk’s knowledge, and helped explain why the next set of documents hasn’t yet been released.

This immediately creates even more interest in the upcoming document release from journalist Bari Weiss.

Baker and the company look bad enough with the current set of documents. How much worse will they look without him standing in the way?

The fact that he was hired to be the top lawyer at Twitter after resigning from the FBI in disgrace shows how committed they were to political ideology.

Their suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story was done, with Baker’s help, to protect their political allies.

Now it turns out he was involved in limiting the release of information exposing that suppression.

Thankfully, his efforts to protect himself were exposed. Should be fun to see what comes out next!