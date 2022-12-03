Twitter Files On Hunter Biden Prove Twitter Acted As Government Agent

Independent journalist Matt Taibbi released a series of tweets on Friday exposing the extent to which Twitter suppressed the credibly-reported Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020.

Taibbi released #TwitterFiles on behalf of Chief Twit Elon Musk, who vowed to reveal the inner-workings of previous management’s use of censorship.

Ultimately, the files confirmed a thesis from an OutKick column in July that stated Twitter had acted not as a private company but an agent to the Biden Administration. The files show further communication between the White House and Twitter staffers that prompted the removal of various accounts and posts.

“By 2020, requests from connected actors to delete tweets were routine. One executive would write to another: ‘More to review from the Biden team.’ The reply would come back: ‘Handled,'” reports Taibbi.

Here are some of the noteworthy posts from Taibbi’s release:

The DNC even asked Twitter to remove a tweet from actor James Woods — to which the platform dutifully complied:

As we discussed in our column, the government cannot censor private citizens on account of the First Amendment. But here is the Biden Administration subverting the foundation of the constitution by utilizing Twitter as a means to suppress critics of its rule.

That’s not a development to take lightly. High-ranking U.S. officials using back channels to suppress critics — from journalist Alex Berenson to actor James Woods to parody accounts — draws comparisons to a creepy Chinese-style social credit system.

“One can only use our internet if they say as we demand,” how goes it in China.

One can only wonder what other social media services are hiding, the ones without an Elon Musk to expose their work as quasi-state actors.

Already, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has admitted that Meta buried the Hunter Biden laptop report following baseless warnings from the FBI of “incoming Russian propaganda.”

Like Twitter, the FBI and Meta interfered in the 2020 election in favor of Joe Biden.

In the end, the New York Post published the rare piece of sound journalism on the subject of Hunter Biden. Unlike various reports from the New York Times, the Post hasn’t had to correct its report even once.

In fact, competing outlets have only corroborated the Post’s sourcing since its release. CBS is the most recent outlet to “confirm” the report — two years later.

And yet, Big Tech censored the story and changed the course of the election. A recent Technometrica Institute of Policy and Politics poll found that 79% of voters say “truthful” coverage of Hunter Biden’s laptop would have changed the 2020 election. Specifically, 16% of Biden voters say they would have voted differently had they not suppressed the Biden report.

So, Elon Musk did not just purchase a social media company with influence over the consensus conversation. Rather, his acquisition of Twitter dismantled a tool in which the government previously wielded sans regulation.