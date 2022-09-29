Dawn Staley thinks she did nothing wrong when she canceled a game against BYU.

The South Carolina coach pulled the plug on a game against the Cougars following racial slur allegations from Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson. The Duke player claimed fans used racial slurs during a match against the Cougars.

The allegations were supported by absolutely zero evidence, and in fact, all signs point to the situation apparently being a hoax.

Did Staley apologize for canceling the BYU game over an event that appears to not have occurred at all, and in the process smeared an entire program? Nope.

Dawn Staley isn’t backing down.

“Did the young lady come out and say that she apologized for hearing something wrong? Did she come out and say that? OK, that’s her story. That’s what she’s sticking with. Until she comes out and says that, I’ll be the first to apologize. I’ll be the first to say ‘I’m wrong,’ but that has yet to come out. So, that’s what I’m sticking with,” Staley told WACH Fox.

"That's her story, that's what she's sticking with…until she comes out and says that, I'll be the first to apologize."



Dawn Staley on her decision to cancel the BYU home opener.@wachfox @GamecockWBB pic.twitter.com/YmJ8DZqUma — amanda (@amanda_1815) September 28, 2022

Again, given the fact there’s absolutely no supporting evidence of any kind that Richardson was called any slur or treated incorrectly in any way, you’d think people would admit their mistakes.

When the allegations of racist behavior were made, everyone tore BYU to shreds, the media bought the claim hook, line and sinker and Staley very publicly tore up an agreement with the Cougars in support of Richardson.

Dawn Staley defends canceling BYU game. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Now, it’s clear there’s nothing supporting her claim, and yet, Staley just can’t bring herself to admit she might have jumped the gun.

You know how Staley could defuse this entire situation? She could simply say, “I made a mistake. I reacted without full information, and there’s a lesson to be learned there.”

Instead, she doubled down by claiming if Richardson doesn’t walk back her claim, Staley won’t either. It’s an absurd stance given what we know now.

Hopefully, Dawn Staley eventually reconsiders her outrageous position. BYU fans, players and the entire school deserve better.