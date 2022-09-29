Dawn Staley thinks she did nothing wrong when she canceled a game against BYU.
The South Carolina coach pulled the plug on a game against the Cougars following racial slur allegations from Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson. The Duke player claimed fans used racial slurs during a match against the Cougars.
The allegations were supported by absolutely zero evidence, and in fact, all signs point to the situation apparently being a hoax.
Did Staley apologize for canceling the BYU game over an event that appears to not have occurred at all, and in the process smeared an entire program? Nope.
Dawn Staley isn’t backing down.
“Did the young lady come out and say that she apologized for hearing something wrong? Did she come out and say that? OK, that’s her story. That’s what she’s sticking with. Until she comes out and says that, I’ll be the first to apologize. I’ll be the first to say ‘I’m wrong,’ but that has yet to come out. So, that’s what I’m sticking with,” Staley told WACH Fox.
Again, given the fact there’s absolutely no supporting evidence of any kind that Richardson was called any slur or treated incorrectly in any way, you’d think people would admit their mistakes.
When the allegations of racist behavior were made, everyone tore BYU to shreds, the media bought the claim hook, line and sinker and Staley very publicly tore up an agreement with the Cougars in support of Richardson.
Now, it’s clear there’s nothing supporting her claim, and yet, Staley just can’t bring herself to admit she might have jumped the gun.
You know how Staley could defuse this entire situation? She could simply say, “I made a mistake. I reacted without full information, and there’s a lesson to be learned there.”
Instead, she doubled down by claiming if Richardson doesn’t walk back her claim, Staley won’t either. It’s an absurd stance given what we know now.
Hopefully, Dawn Staley eventually reconsiders her outrageous position. BYU fans, players and the entire school deserve better.
Staley’s intent from the get-go was to enhance her own “celebrity status” within the BLM mob. She has achieved that objective.
Did Al Sharpton ever apologize for the Tawana Brawley Hoax? … No.
Did Crystal Mangum or Mike Nifong ever apologize for the Duke Lacrosse Hoax? … No
She needs to coach a team for a state that is a little more receptive to racist hoaxes and outrageous unfounded claims. I can speak for many South Carolinians that have had enough. Please bid the Gamecocks farewell and move on.
I like the stance. She puts the pressure on the instigator to fix this nonsense.