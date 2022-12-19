Amber Heard Settles Case With Johnny Depp

Amber Heard’s legal battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp is over.

Heard lost a monumental defamation lawsuit brought by the Hollywood star after she posted a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post alleging to be a victim of violent abuse. She never named Depp, but a jury felt the connection was clear and the claims weren’t factual.

Depp was initially awarded $15 million before the judgement was lowered to $10.35 million. Heard was initially awarded $2 million in her countersuit.

Now, Heard has agreed to write a $1 million settlement check, according to Fox News.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard settle their legal case. (Photo by John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images)

“It’s important for me to say I never chose this. I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimized when they come forward,” Heard wrote in part on her Instagram announcing the settlement. She didn’t confirm or deny the $1 million amount.

Heard also claimed the court system in America focuses on “popularity and power” instead of “direct evidence that corroborated” her version of events.

The outcome of the trial in Virginia was seen as a massive victory for the former “Pirates of the Caribbean” star.

As Clay Travis noted at the time, the verdict was likely the end of the #BelieveAllWomen era.

The legacy of Johnny Depp’s win is the end of #believeallwomen which has always been a disgrace. We shouldn’t believe all men or all women. Some people of both sexes — and all races — are liars. Search for the truth, regardless of the identities involved. pic.twitter.com/OBExhZfH1R — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 3, 2022

As soon as Heard’s op-ed was published alleging she was an abuse victim, Depp’s career fell off a cliff. He lost his role in the “Fantastic Beasts” series due to the outcome of a similar trial in England following the op-ed, never starred in another “Pirates” film and he more or less became untouchable.

Now, after winning at trial, his public image has recovered and he has a new movie – “Jeanne du Barry” – coming out at some point in the future.

Amber Heard settles Johnny Depp case. (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

He’s also $1 million wealthier than he used to be. All the way around, the legal situation turned out to be a gigantic win for Depp.