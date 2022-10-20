Hans Zimmer Wrote A Soundtrack For The Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken are just getting their second NHL season underway, and for their sophomore season, they have a secret weapon. No, it’s not Buoy the Troll. Definitely not Buoy. Instead, it’s a brand-spankin’ new soundtrack written by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

That’s right. The Hans Zimmer

From Pirates of the Caribbean to the Dark Knight, Oscar-winning composer @HansZimmer has scored soundtracks for some of Hollywood's top films.



Now, at the request of a dear friend, the musical icon created a soundtrack specifically for the #SeaKraken → https://t.co/7cqrbLJQKv pic.twitter.com/hy4FtfHPho — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 20, 2022

How did the Kraken recruit the man responsible for scoring films like The Dark Knight, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Top Gun: Maverick? They had a connection in the form of mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who is part of the team’s ownership group.

“When I watched their game presentation, which I thought was very good, the one thing that they missed was the kind of explosion when the players come on the ice. Musically that could be very interesting because they’re basically gladiators going to battle,” Bruckheimer told The Associated Press.

“I felt that I’ve been working with Hans Zimmer on Top Gun, and he’s a composer that certainly can write that kind of theme for the players and for the team.”

Sure enough, Zimmer agreed to write something for the Kraken and he certainly delivered.

You can hear elements of Zimmers’ work in what he gave the Kraken. That thing is full of what I think they call “bombast.”

Definitely, a cool touch that will probably become a franchise tradition.

Not quite in the vein of “Brass Bonanza” or the Dallas Stars’ “Puck Off” written by Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul of Pantera.

But it’s still pretty good.

