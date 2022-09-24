‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Pulled Classy Move For His Young Co-Stars

“Top Gun: Maverick” star Jon Hamm sure seems like a class act guy.

Hamm played a significant role in the awesome film as one of the main officers in charge of the Top Gun program, and before filming got underway, he apparently treated the younger actors to dinner.

Glen Powell, who recently put on a show on College GameDay, tweeted that “as soon as” the cast got to San Diego to film the hit movie, “Hamm treated all the ‘young guns’ to dinner and let us know his trailer door was always open for advice or sports games.”

Powell also called his co-star a “great teammate.”

As soon as we got to San Diego to shoot TG:Maverick, Jon Hamm treated all the “young guns” to dinner and let us know his trailer door was always open for advice or sports games.



Hamm is a great teammate and this reminds me how cool it is to watch a legend put skin in the game. https://t.co/YOG0omWb0d — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) September 23, 2022

Seeing as how Hollywood is full of a lot of clowns and people you wouldn’t want to be around no matter the situation, it’s always great to hear about a guy pulling a classy move.

It’s even made better by the fact the entire cast crushed it in the Tom Cruise-led hit. It was one of the best movies of the past 20 years.

Glen Powell shares awesome story about Jon Hamm. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

From the opening credits through the final moments, “Top Gun: Maverick” kept fans entertained, intrigued and on the edge of our seats.

It also made you damn proud to be an American. That’s something you don’t often see in Hollywood anymore. So, the fact the cast was great together behind the scenes just makes the situation even better.

“Top Gun: Maverick” star Glen Powell shares a great story about Jon Hamm. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images)

If you haven’t already seen “Top Gun: Maverick,” I suggest you do. It’s worth every second of your time. Hamm, Powell, Miles Teller and Cruise all gave performances for the ages.