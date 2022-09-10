ESPN Picks Glen Powell To Follow Dud Jack Harlow As GameDay Guest Picker; Actor Rocks Mullet

ESPN rebounded from a low point after bringing in College GameDay guest picker Jack Harlow last week for an all-time poor performance on the morning pre-game show.

This Saturday’s GameDay guest picker was actor Glen Powell, most famously known for his performance as “Hangman” Seresin in the record-breaking hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Powell brought a lot more fun, energy and actual game awareness to the broadcast, donning a mullet in honor of Texas starting quarterback Quinn Ewers:

Powell was actually familiar with several of the players and follows college football closely enough to know who Nick Saban is.

To be fair, he did actually attend the University of Texas, giving him an advantage over Harlow. But it’s still refreshing to see a GameDay guest picker engaged in the show and with the hosts.

Powell also pledged to take a shot of “Bijan dijon” every time Robinson scores a touchdown during the Alabama game.

Robinson scored the first touchdown of the game for the Longhorns, so Powell should be one shot in so far if he’s living up to his word.

Powell clearly got ready for his assignment early Saturday, dancing to the Texas band before his appearance:

Maybe ESPN should just use Powell as the GameDay guest picker every week for the rest of the season.