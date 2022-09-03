ESPN’s Jack Harlow Guest Picker Selection Was Disaster We Thought It Would Be

We tried to tell you, ESPN, but you just never listen to us, do you? When the network announced that rapper Jack Harlow would be the guest picker for this week’s edition of College GameDay, OutKick’s David Hookstead eloquently laid out why it was a terrible idea.

You see, ESPN is trying to serve the young fan. You know, the legions of college football fans who are under the age of 18. All those kids waking up early on a Saturday to watch “College GameDay,” a show hosted by mostly old dudes like Lee Corso.

Jack Harlow provided ESPN with exactly what we speculated he would: nothing. Harlow added 0 analysis for any of his picks, shamelessly name-dropped that he hangs out with Joe Burrow, and made it obvious he has no clue about college football. Exactly what you want in someone picking winners for games, obviously.

OutKick founder Clay Travis said it best on Twitter:

I will readily admit I’m old, but Jack Harlow on Gameday was the worst celebrity guest I’ve ever seen on any sports show. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 3, 2022

I will not readily admit that I’m old — 32 is the new 12, am I right? — but I didn’t get it either. I guess that was the point. We can’t all be as cool as the super-hip “Awful Announcing” can we?

Shame on you for hating on Jack Harlow as a celebrity guest picker pic.twitter.com/fYdXusocsO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 3, 2022

“I used to talk to this girl from Cincinnati, I liked her a lot. Cincy.” That’s some hard-hitting analysis right there. What a cool dude Jack Harlow is.

But, hey, Harlow isn’t on the set for his picks but his incredible music, right. I mean, he really got the Ohio State crowd fired up:

Nobody at Ohio state cares about jack harlow lmaoo I’m dead pic.twitter.com/qEUE2OKBfn — John (@iam_johnw) September 3, 2022

ESPN is in midseason form on the first major Saturday of the college football season, doing what they do best: ignoring actual sports fans. But, hey, their social media intern loved the performance. That’s the target audience, right?

Let's just say @jackharlow's strategy for GameDay picks is a little unconventional … we love it tho 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/uIde23p46a — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 3, 2022

“We love it tho.” You see, old person, the kids can’t waste time typing out the word “though.” That’s for the Boomers, like us.