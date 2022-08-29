College GameDay Makes Incredibly Stupid Guest Picker Choice For Week One

Jack Harlow has been tapped to be the week one College GameDay guest picker.

The popular ESPN event will be in Columbus this Saturday for the Ohio State/Notre Dame game, and you’d think given the stakes of the matchup, the network would have found one of the many famous people in America with ties to Ohio, OSU or Notre Dame to be the guest picker.

Well, you’d be 100% wrong because it was announced Sunday that the young rapper will perform and be the first guest picker of the season.

Columbus, get ready 👀@jackharlow WILL BE PERFORMING LIVE ON COLLEGE GAMEDAY 🎤 pic.twitter.com/GPMwgAvWHH — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 28, 2022

Is Harlow a diehard fan of the Buckeyes or Fighting Irish? As far as I can tell, he has zero ties to either school.

Furthermore, he’s not even from Ohio or South Bend. He’s from Louisville, Kentucky. Is Kentucky a state with deep ties to the Buckeyes?

The answer to that is obvious and the answer is no.

Why is Jack Harlow the guest picker for College GameDay? (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

College GameDay might be incredibly popular among college football fans, but decisions like this really leave people scratching their heads.

LeBron James, Halle Berry, Bobby Knight and many other very famous people have ties to Ohio, and would make much better choices. Nobody even really likes LeBron, but at least he’d make sense over Jack Harlow.

Congressman Jim Jordan, who is one of the most notable people currently in politics, would also be a great choice given his love for the Buckeyes and his history as a college athlete.

Jim Jordan would be a much better College GameDay picker than Jack Harlow. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

Instead, ESPN chose a sub-par rapper with zero ties to the situation. It really makes you wonder what the hell is going on with the decision makers at the network.

A child could have thrown out better names than Jack Harlow.

Jack Harlow is the week one College GameDay guest picker. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Ohio State/Notre Dame is the biggest game of week one, and ESPN somehow managed to drop the ball in a big way before a single snap of week one has been played. Absolutely embarrassing decision from everyone involved.