ESPN Makes Embarrassing Mistake Involving Auburn Coach Bryan Harsin

College GameDay raised a lot of eyebrows Saturday morning with a graphic involving Auburn coach Bryan Harsin.

The popular ESPN program returned Saturday morning to get the college football season rolling, and one moment caught a lot of attention.

GameDay accidentally flashed a lower graphic with a photo of Harsin that read, “What is Bryan Harsin’s Status At Nebraska?”

It’s an interesting question considering Scott Frost – not Bryan Harsin – is coaching the Cornhuskers.

Shortly after the mistake was made, the hosts of GameDay did acknowledge the obvious fact that Harsin doesn’t coach in Lincoln, Nebraska.

However, with Scott Frost on a seat that’s about as hot as the surface of the sun, it does make you wonder if the people at GameDay know something the rest of us don’t.

College GameDay makes a mistake involving Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

It’s not a secret Harsin and Auburn’s leadership don’t exactly have the greatest relationship in the history of football. To an outside observer, it seems rather contentious.

Is there going to be a job opening soon in Lincoln? Almost certainly. Does GameDay think the Cornhuskers are gunning for Harsin?

🚨Breaking🚨



After a tumultuous start, Bryan Harsin is heading to Nebraska. Go Big Red. pic.twitter.com/UDgFozjLZx — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) August 27, 2022

Honestly, it was just a mistake, but given the stakes and stories surrounding both coaches, it’s an incredibly funny one.

Will Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin survive the season? (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Hell, maybe Harsin will be coaching Nebraska next season. It definitely can’t get worse for the Cornhuskers than what the team has right now.