Auburn Football Coach Films Cringe Video

Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin is the latest person to jump in on the “Let’s Ride” mania.

Ever since Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson filmed a promo video saying “Let’s ride” to hype up fans, more and more people have been attempting to do the same.

While some are clear parodies and others seem more legit, they’re all awful and Harsin’s is just the latest example of that fact.

Not everyone is meant to be in front of the camera. That’s simply a fact, and with every new “Let’s Ride” video we see, that fact becomes clearer and clearer.

Bryan Harsin does cringe “Let’s Ride” parody. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Whether it’s Spencer Rattler, JT Daniels or someone else, we have to end this movement. It’s not even funny at this point.

It’s just overplayed and cringe. If there’s one crime in the era of the internet you don’t want to commit, it’s the crime of cringe.

For the benefit of fans everywhere, let’s agree to stop the “Let’s ride” nonsense for good. Focus on winning games, and then maybe we can talk about filming corny internet videos.