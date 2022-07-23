College Gameday To Make Special Week 1 Trip To Kick Off College Football Season

Yeah we’re coming to your … cities?

That’s right. College football season, the most wonderful time of the year, is just about here, and College Gameday is going to kick it off with two stops in Week 1.

ESPN announced Friday that the iconic pregame show will open the season with a 1-hour special Thursday, Sept. 1 ahead of the West Virginia-Pittsburgh showdown.

The Backyard Brawl is set to kickoff at 7 p.m. from Heinz Field (fine, Acrisure Stadium) and will serve as College Gameday’s 422nd road show.

Of course, No. 423 will take place just 48 hours later from Columbus, Ohio, where the Buckeyes will host Notre Dame in one of the absolute premiere Week 1 games.

For those who need a refresher, the other spicy Week 1 offerings include Oregon-Georgia, Florida State-LSU (Hello, Brian Kelly!), Cincinnati-Arkansas and Utah-Florida.

It all starts Sept. 3, though, with the always fun Backyard Brawl.

Not so fast, my friend!

