Pittsburgh Steelers’ Heinz Field Expected To Be Renamed: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates’ famed home venue, Heinz Field, is expected to undergo a name change in the coming days.

The 21-year agreement to name the venue after the famous ketchup brand will officially be coming to an end, reports 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi — a deal reached with the H.J. Heinz Company in 2001 for the price of $57 million, which changed the Steelers’ stadium name from its former title, Three Rivers Stadium.

Breaking: Heinz Field is no more. The ketchup giant will not extend its naming rights deal for 2022. Sources say a new name for the stadium could be announced this week. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) July 11, 2022

Additional reporting detailed that the deal between Heinz and the venue first ended in 2020 but both parties agreed to a one-year extension.

In February, Steelers owner Art Rooney commented that he was “optimistic” of a deal being reached to preserve the famous Heinz title.

Despite the venue remaining in North Shore, its famed legacy tied to the ketchup brand will hold a dear place in Pittsburgh sports history,

Fans shared their tributes and thoughts after hearing the news.

what are we going to do with the giant ketchup bottles on top of the scoreboard



nobody is going to call it anything other than Heinz Field anyway, so you might as well keep them https://t.co/9zqVNcGHPQ — Natalie, Speaker of Truths 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@FalcoNat38) July 11, 2022

forever a piece of history. fly high heinz field 💙💛😇♾️ https://t.co/97HUQiC0hN pic.twitter.com/yWt8cUNX9q — Sawyer Golden (@thesawyergolden) July 11, 2022

It’s gonna be funny when I still call this place Heinz Field and my kids tell me that’s not its’ name anymore. Exactly like I do when my parents say “Star Lake” for a concert. pic.twitter.com/yxGYYQH8j2 — Jeremiah Miller (@JeremiahMiller0) July 11, 2022

Time to screenshot this, because it appears as if though Heinz Field is about to get a name change. pic.twitter.com/mxOg6ou71u — April is not an incubator (@April_Sassy) July 11, 2022

will always have my heinz field stadium sign to continue its glory lolol pic.twitter.com/CwQSgFagNU — casey ♕ (@SteelNationMUT) July 11, 2022

I think everyone will still call it, Heinz Field… no matter what. https://t.co/Lnmb67QWkR — Matt Swully (@MattSwully) July 11, 2022

Last game ever at Heinz Field? I was there pic.twitter.com/N12CuHbc4T — Daniel (@djonesXIV) July 11, 2022

It will always be known to me as "Heinz Field, home of the Pittsburgh Panthers" and nothing else. https://t.co/le2t1D5zch — Dan Siegel Show (@DanSiegelShow) July 11, 2022

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow along on Twitter:@AlejandroAveela