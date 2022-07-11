Pittsburgh Steelers’ Heinz Field Expected To Be Renamed: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates’ famed home venue, Heinz Field, is expected to undergo a name change in the coming days.
The 21-year agreement to name the venue after the famous ketchup brand will officially be coming to an end, reports 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi — a deal reached with the H.J. Heinz Company in 2001 for the price of $57 million, which changed the Steelers’ stadium name from its former title, Three Rivers Stadium.
Additional reporting detailed that the deal between Heinz and the venue first ended in 2020 but both parties agreed to a one-year extension.
In February, Steelers owner Art Rooney commented that he was “optimistic” of a deal being reached to preserve the famous Heinz title.
Despite the venue remaining in North Shore, its famed legacy tied to the ketchup brand will hold a dear place in Pittsburgh sports history,
Fans shared their tributes and thoughts after hearing the news.
