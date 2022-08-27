Desmond Howard Gets Roasted For Bonkers College Football Playoff Bracket

Desmond Howard is getting roasted on Twitter today, which means college football is officially BACK.

Howard revealed his four playoff teams this morning for the football playoff on College Gameday, and let’s just say they are out there.

What a slate of teams!

Predictably, Howard has Michigan in the Final Four. That one was obvious, and, frankly, not an awful pick.

The Wolverines were a playoff team last year, although they did get destroyed by Georgia, 34-11, in the semifinals.

That’s fine. Howard’s a Michigan legend, so we’ll let that one slide. But how about those other three teams? Baylor, Texas A&M and Pittsburgh.

There’s outside the box, and then there’s OUTSIDE THE DAMN BOX!

No Alabama. No Georgia. No Ohio State. No Clemson. No Notre Dame.

We’re riding with Baylor, A&M and Pittsburgh, baby! Let’s get wild.

To be fair, all three of those programs are ranked to start the season. The Aggies are currently sixth in the AP Top-25, followed by No. 11 Baylor and No. 17 Pitt.

When you put it like that, it’s not as completely bonkers as you might think. But still, that is a WILD group of teams to have in the playoffs considering programs like Alabama and Ohio State basically have their seats reserved every season.

Maybe that’s what makes Howard’s list actually compelling, though. Right? He could’ve been like every other analyst on the planet and picked the same four teams, but he went with a little variety.

Surely we can all appreciate that.

I’m Desmond Howard and this is Jackass pic.twitter.com/NhR9ztCdmj — #16. Sebastian’s Pub (@SebastiansPub) August 27, 2022

Desmond Howard with his CFB Playoff picks. Complete clown show. pic.twitter.com/zrr0yeVR3g — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) August 27, 2022

Desmond Howard is drunk. A&M to win the SEC? Pitt in the CFB Playoff? What on earth? — John Nabors (@BuzzJohnNabors) August 27, 2022

How much NIL money did Jimbo give Desmond Howard? — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) August 27, 2022

Desmond Howard really gives zero F's about being a Michigan homer. pic.twitter.com/oeA3ycPhJH — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) August 27, 2022

Desmond Howard is the dumbest human being to ever grace the face of this earth 😂 pic.twitter.com/fgiD1nUMkg — Sports Talk Spicer (@SportsSpicer) August 27, 2022

Desmond Howard must have had an absolute WILD Friday night. That GONJA must have been REAL good! 😂 pic.twitter.com/7SS2p8RFiu — Darby Bybee Stan Account (@chuck_fancy) August 27, 2022

Someone check Desmond Howard for drug use. It’s the only explanation here. pic.twitter.com/RjTuFM62cT — Locked On SEC (@LockedOnSEC) August 27, 2022

Oops. Guess not!

Give Dez credit, though. He’s not a complete Michigan homer!

Desmond Howard just picked Texas A&M to win the National Championship over Michigan. — TND (@TNDTweets) August 27, 2022

There ya have it. Let’s ride!