Desmond Howard Gets Roasted For Bonkers College Football Playoff Bracket

Desmond Howard is getting roasted on Twitter today, which means college football is officially BACK. 

Howard revealed his four playoff teams this morning for the football playoff on College Gameday, and let’s just say they are out there.

Desmond Howard may be trolling us all with his college football playoff picks.

What a slate of teams!

Predictably, Howard has Michigan in the Final Four. That one was obvious, and, frankly, not an awful pick.

The Wolverines were a playoff team last year, although they did get destroyed by Georgia, 34-11, in the semifinals.

That’s fine. Howard’s a Michigan legend, so we’ll let that one slide. But how about those other three teams? Baylor, Texas A&M and Pittsburgh.

There’s outside the box, and then there’s OUTSIDE THE DAMN BOX!

No Alabama. No Georgia. No Ohio State. No Clemson. No Notre Dame.

We’re riding with Baylor, A&M and Pittsburgh, baby! Let’s get wild.

To be fair, all three of those programs are ranked to start the season. The Aggies are currently sixth in the AP Top-25, followed by No. 11 Baylor and No. 17 Pitt.

When you put it like that, it’s not as completely bonkers as you might think. But still, that is a WILD group of teams to have in the playoffs considering programs like Alabama and Ohio State basically have their seats reserved every season.

Maybe that’s what makes Howard’s list actually compelling, though. Right? He could’ve been like every other analyst on the planet and picked the same four teams, but he went with a little variety.

Surely we can all appreciate that.

Oops. Guess not!

Give Dez credit, though. He’s not a complete Michigan homer!

There ya have it. Let’s ride!

Written by Zach Dean

Zach grew up in Florida, lives in Florida, and will never leave Florida ... for obvious reasons. He's a reigning fantasy football league champion, knows everything there is to know about NASCAR, and once passed out (briefly!) during a lap around Daytona. He swears they were going 200 mph even though they clearly were not.

