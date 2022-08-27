College Football Is Back And Nebraska Fans Are Taking Over Ireland

Wake up, it’s officially the 2022 college football season!

We haven’t watched a real college football game since Georgia crushed Alabama way back on Jan. 10, but that ends TODAY.

It’s Week 0, ladies and gentlemen, and we have around the clock – and world – football beginning at noon sharp.

That’s right. We start the day in Dublin, Ireland with a little Northwestern-Nebraska action, then come back to the states for 10 – count ’em, 10 – college football games throughout the afternoon.

Oh, you want the full slate?! You got it!

College football schedule

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky Noon CBS Sports Network

Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Dublin) 12:30 p.m. Fox

Idaho State at UNLV 3:30 p.m. CBSSN

UConn at Utah State 4 p.m. Fox Sports 1

Wyoming at Illinois 4 p.m. Big Ten Network

Duquesne at Florida State 5 p.m. ACC Network

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic 7 p.m. CBSSN

Florida A&M at North Carolina 8:15 p.m. ACCN

North Texas at UTEP 9 p.m. Stadium

Nevada at New Mexico State 10 p.m. ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Hawaii 10:30 p.m. CBSSN

Nebraska fans take over Ireland

The obvious headliner there is Northwestern-Nebraska – a game that was originally scheduled for 2020 but canceled because of COVID.

Well, the teams – and fans – saved their tickets and have showed out so far this week.

This is really cool to see all these Nebraska fans in Ireland https://t.co/LJf0n3QUll — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) August 26, 2022

I’ve always said Nebraska lowkey has the most passionate college football fans in the country. Now… they might just have the most passionate college football fans in the world. This was the crew that flew to Ireland!… TO IRELAND!pic.twitter.com/UaxTD0zbpM — Dan Lust, Esq. 🎙 (@SportsLawLust) August 26, 2022

Peak Nebraska behavior in Ireland right now 🤠

Credit: @Brus_Almighty pic.twitter.com/OTSftSYKmE — KX969 (@KZKX969) August 24, 2022

Dublin, Ireland 🤝 Purple Pride 😈 All the 💜 to our @NorthwesternU community. pic.twitter.com/8rOnUsE0Cf — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) August 26, 2022

Love it.

College football is BACK, folks. We waited … let me check my calendar … 229 days for this, and it’s here.

Fire up the grills, call the bookies, crack a beer and settle in for some Austin Peay-Western Kentucky action before heading across the pond for some Big Ten mayhem.

And don’t tell me you’re not ending the day with a little Vanderbilt-Hawaii action. Can’t beat it.

Welcome to the 2022 college football season.