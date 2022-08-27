College Football Is Back And Nebraska Fans Are Taking Over Ireland

Wake up, it’s officially the 2022 college football season!

We haven’t watched a real college football game since Georgia crushed Alabama way back on Jan. 10, but that ends TODAY. 

It’s Week 0, ladies and gentlemen, and we have around the clock – and world – football beginning at noon sharp.

That’s right. We start the day in Dublin, Ireland with a little Northwestern-Nebraska action, then come back to the states for 10 – count ’em, 10 – college football games throughout the afternoon.

Oh, you want the full slate?! You got it!

College football schedule

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky Noon CBS Sports Network

Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Dublin) 12:30 p.m. Fox

Idaho State at UNLV 3:30 p.m. CBSSN

UConn at Utah State 4 p.m. Fox Sports 1

Wyoming at Illinois 4 p.m. Big Ten Network

Duquesne at Florida State 5 p.m. ACC Network

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic 7 p.m. CBSSN

Florida A&M at North Carolina 8:15 p.m. ACCN

North Texas at UTEP 9 p.m. Stadium

Nevada at New Mexico State 10 p.m. ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Hawaii 10:30 p.m. CBSSN

Nebraska fans take over Ireland

The obvious headliner there is Northwestern-Nebraska – a game that was originally scheduled for 2020 but canceled because of COVID.

Well, the teams – and fans – saved their tickets and have showed out so far this week.

Love it.

College football is BACK, folks. We waited … let me check my calendar … 229 days for this, and it’s here.

Fire up the grills, call the bookies, crack a beer and settle in for some Austin Peay-Western Kentucky action before heading across the pond for some Big Ten mayhem.

And don’t tell me you’re not ending the day with a little Vanderbilt-Hawaii action. Can’t beat it.

Welcome to the 2022 college football season.

Written by Zach Dean

Zach grew up in Florida, lives in Florida, and will never leave Florida ... for obvious reasons. He's a reigning fantasy football league champion, knows everything there is to know about NASCAR, and once passed out (briefly!) during a lap around Daytona. He swears they were going 200 mph even though they clearly were not.

