College Football Is Back And Nebraska Fans Are Taking Over Ireland

Wake up, it’s officially the 2022 college football season!
We haven’t watched a real college football game since Georgia crushed Alabama way back on Jan. 10, but that ends TODAY.
It’s Week 0, ladies and gentlemen, and we have around the clock – and world – football beginning at noon sharp.
That’s right. We start the day in Dublin, Ireland with a little Northwestern-Nebraska action, then come back to the states for 10 – count ’em, 10 – college football games throughout the afternoon.
Oh, you want the full slate?! You got it!
College football schedule
Austin Peay at Western Kentucky Noon CBS Sports Network
Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Dublin) 12:30 p.m. Fox
Idaho State at UNLV 3:30 p.m. CBSSN
UConn at Utah State 4 p.m. Fox Sports 1
Wyoming at Illinois 4 p.m. Big Ten Network
Duquesne at Florida State 5 p.m. ACC Network
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic 7 p.m. CBSSN
Florida A&M at North Carolina 8:15 p.m. ACCN
North Texas at UTEP 9 p.m. Stadium
Nevada at New Mexico State 10 p.m. ESPN2
Vanderbilt at Hawaii 10:30 p.m. CBSSN
Nebraska fans take over Ireland
The obvious headliner there is Northwestern-Nebraska – a game that was originally scheduled for 2020 but canceled because of COVID.
Well, the teams – and fans – saved their tickets and have showed out so far this week.
This is really cool to see all these Nebraska fans in Ireland https://t.co/LJf0n3QUll
— Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) August 26, 2022
Ireland…meet Nebraska. #huskers pic.twitter.com/wKn1yrIXuk
— Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) August 26, 2022
I’ve always said Nebraska lowkey has the most passionate college football fans in the country.
Now… they might just have the most passionate college football fans in the world.
This was the crew that flew to Ireland!… TO IRELAND!pic.twitter.com/UaxTD0zbpM
— Dan Lust, Esq. 🎙 (@SportsLawLust) August 26, 2022
Peak Nebraska behavior in Ireland right now 🤠
Credit: @Brus_Almighty pic.twitter.com/OTSftSYKmE
— KX969 (@KZKX969) August 24, 2022
Dublin, Ireland 🤝 Purple Pride 😈
All the 💜 to our @NorthwesternU community. pic.twitter.com/8rOnUsE0Cf
— Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) August 26, 2022
Northwestern in Ireland! 🇮🇪☘️ pic.twitter.com/i6wh5yDig5
— Jesse H. Marks (@Jessehmarks) August 24, 2022
Nebraska’s pep rally turnout vs Northwestern’s pep rally turnout.#NoPlaceLikeNebraska #GBR pic.twitter.com/kytnV1mYnZ
— Neb Nightmare (@NebNightmare) August 26, 2022
Love it.
College football is BACK, folks. We waited … let me check my calendar … 229 days for this, and it’s here.
Fire up the grills, call the bookies, crack a beer and settle in for some Austin Peay-Western Kentucky action before heading across the pond for some Big Ten mayhem.
And don’t tell me you’re not ending the day with a little Vanderbilt-Hawaii action. Can’t beat it.
Welcome to the 2022 college football season.