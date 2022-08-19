Rejoice! This Is The Last Weekend Without College Football Until January

Ahem …

The college football season starts in one week. Yep. You read that right. But let me say it again for those in the back …

The 2022 college football season STARTS IN ONE WEEK!

Now, I know what you’re thinking.

“Week 1 isn’t until Labor Day weekend! My calendar tells me that’s not for two more weeks, you dummy.”

Correct. No argument there.

But Week 1 is for amateurs. The true die-hards know the season actually starts next Saturday (Aug. 27) with Week 0.

Remember, just a few years ago this week featured two legit teams in Florida and Miami, and there are plenty of meaningful games next weekend, too!

Nebraska kicks off the 2022 college football season Aug. 27. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The Week 0 headliner is the Nebraska vs. Northwestern showdown … in Dublin. Yep. That’s Ireland for those who don’t have a map.

That game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. here in the states next Saturday and is the first official all-FBS college football game of the year. And hey, you can watch it on FOX!

Can’t wait until 12:30 to get your college football fix? Well, you can always start your day 30 minutes earlier over on the CBS Sports Network with a little Austin Peay-Western Kentucky action.

Let’s go Hilltoppers!

Bailey Zappe is gone. Can the Hilltoppers still win? (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Other notable Week 0 games include Wyoming-Illinois, UConn-Utah State and a must-see Vanderbilt-Hawaii showdown at 10:30 p.m.!

And, of course, you can also tune in to the 5 p.m. Duquesne-Florida State game because there’s always a decent chance FSU will get hilariously upset.

Also, Nevada and New Mexico State with a nice 10 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2 ain’t a bad way to the end the night, either.

Don’t tell me you won’t be firing up the live betting app for that one!

FSU head coach Mike Norvell on sidelines
FSU is always good for an early season upset. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

College football Week 0 schedule and how to watch

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky Noon CBS Sports Network

Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Dublin) 12:30 p.m. Fox

Idaho State at UNLV 3:30 p.m. CBSSN

UConn at Utah State 4 p.m. Fox Sports 1

Wyoming at Illinois 4 p.m. Big Ten Network

Duquesne at Florida State 5 p.m. ACC Network

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic 7 p.m. CBSSN

Florida A&M at North Carolina 8:15 p.m. ACCN

North Texas at UTEP 9 p.m. Stadium

Nevada at New Mexico State 10 p.m. ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Hawaii 10:30 p.m. CBSSN

 

Written by Zach Dean

Zach grew up in Florida, lives in Florida, and will never leave Florida ... for obvious reasons. He's a reigning fantasy football league champion, knows everything there is to know about NASCAR, and once passed out (briefly!) during a lap around Daytona. He swears they were going 200 mph even though they clearly were not.

