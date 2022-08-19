Rejoice! This Is The Last Weekend Without College Football Until January

Ahem …

The college football season starts in one week. Yep. You read that right. But let me say it again for those in the back …

The 2022 college football season STARTS IN ONE WEEK!

Now, I know what you’re thinking.

“Week 1 isn’t until Labor Day weekend! My calendar tells me that’s not for two more weeks, you dummy.”

Correct. No argument there.

But Week 1 is for amateurs. The true die-hards know the season actually starts next Saturday (Aug. 27) with Week 0.

Remember, just a few years ago this week featured two legit teams in Florida and Miami, and there are plenty of meaningful games next weekend, too!

The Week 0 headliner is the Nebraska vs. Northwestern showdown … in Dublin. Yep. That’s Ireland for those who don’t have a map.

That game kicks off at 12:30 p.m. here in the states next Saturday and is the first official all-FBS college football game of the year. And hey, you can watch it on FOX!

Can’t wait until 12:30 to get your college football fix? Well, you can always start your day 30 minutes earlier over on the CBS Sports Network with a little Austin Peay-Western Kentucky action.

Let’s go Hilltoppers!

Other notable Week 0 games include Wyoming-Illinois, UConn-Utah State and a must-see Vanderbilt-Hawaii showdown at 10:30 p.m.!

And, of course, you can also tune in to the 5 p.m. Duquesne-Florida State game because there’s always a decent chance FSU will get hilariously upset.

Also, Nevada and New Mexico State with a nice 10 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2 ain’t a bad way to the end the night, either.

Don’t tell me you won’t be firing up the live betting app for that one!

College football Week 0 schedule and how to watch

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky Noon CBS Sports Network

Nebraska vs. Northwestern (Dublin) 12:30 p.m. Fox

Idaho State at UNLV 3:30 p.m. CBSSN

UConn at Utah State 4 p.m. Fox Sports 1

Wyoming at Illinois 4 p.m. Big Ten Network

Duquesne at Florida State 5 p.m. ACC Network

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic 7 p.m. CBSSN

Florida A&M at North Carolina 8:15 p.m. ACCN

North Texas at UTEP 9 p.m. Stadium

Nevada at New Mexico State 10 p.m. ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Hawaii 10:30 p.m. CBSSN