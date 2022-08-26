Nebraska Releases Fire Hype Video For The Northwestern Game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers cranked up the hype game ahead of the team’s Saturday matchup against Northwestern in Ireland.

The Cornhuskers and Wildcats kick off at 12:30 EST on Fox this Saturday as the first P5 vs. P5 game of the year, and it’s safe to say hype is off the charts.

Is either team expected to be particularly good? No, but it’s the first major matchup of the year, and that’s a reason to celebrate.

Nebraska opens the season against Northwestern. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Well, the Cornhuskers dropped an outstanding hype video Friday morning narrated by boxing star Terence “Bud” Crawford.

Trust me when I say it’ll get you in the mood to hear the crack of helmets and pads tomorrow.

For this team, for this state.

It’s time to fight. pic.twitter.com/Yej8FaWnjr — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 26, 2022

As we all know, you can’t have a great football atmosphere without some great hype videos. Houston got things rolling with an absolutely atrocious video, but Nebraska seems to be turning the tide.

Say whatever you want about the Cornhuskers – I often do – but you can’t deny that hype video hit all the right notes.

Nebraska released a fire hype video for the game against Northwestern. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

It was energetic, intense and had just a sprinkle of sinisterness and darkness to top it off. It definitely got the job done, and I have no doubt Nebraska fans are now ready to run through a wall in order to beat the Wildcats.

Will Nebraska start the season with a big win over Northwestern? (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Make sure to check out the game at 12:30 EST on Fox, and definitely keep following along with OutKick for the best hype videos of every week of the season.