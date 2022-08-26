Nebraska Releases Fire Hype Video For The Northwestern Game

The Nebraska Cornhuskers cranked up the hype game ahead of the team’s Saturday matchup against Northwestern in Ireland.
The Cornhuskers and Wildcats kick off at 12:30 EST on Fox this Saturday as the first P5 vs. P5 game of the year, and it’s safe to say hype is off the charts.
Is either team expected to be particularly good? No, but it’s the first major matchup of the year, and that’s a reason to celebrate.
Well, the Cornhuskers dropped an outstanding hype video Friday morning narrated by boxing star Terence “Bud” Crawford.
Trust me when I say it’ll get you in the mood to hear the crack of helmets and pads tomorrow.
As we all know, you can’t have a great football atmosphere without some great hype videos. Houston got things rolling with an absolutely atrocious video, but Nebraska seems to be turning the tide.
Say whatever you want about the Cornhuskers – I often do – but you can’t deny that hype video hit all the right notes.
It was energetic, intense and had just a sprinkle of sinisterness and darkness to top it off. It definitely got the job done, and I have no doubt Nebraska fans are now ready to run through a wall in order to beat the Wildcats.
Make sure to check out the game at 12:30 EST on Fox, and definitely keep following along with OutKick for the best hype videos of every week of the season.