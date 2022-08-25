Northwestern Will Wear Sick Helmets For The Game Against Nebraska In Ireland

Northwestern’s helmet game will be fire Saturday against Nebraska.

The Wildcats and Cornhuskers play this Saturday in Dublin, Ireland to get the college football season started, and Northwestern will honor the Irish with the team’s helmets.

The buckets that will be worn by Pat Fitzgerald’s team this weekend feature a massive Irish flag N and the American and Irish flags on the back.

Special edition for Saturday 👀🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/U6niwVWZhM — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) August 25, 2022

It doesn’t make a ton of sense to play a game in Ireland to begin with, but if you’re going to hop over the pond, you might as well look flashy doing it.

Rocking the flag of Ireland on your team’s logo is a great look for the Wildcats. It doesn’t matter if you like football or not, you have to admit this looks very fresh.

Will Northwestern beat Nebraska? (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Now, will Northwestern’s helmets be enough to help them beat the Cornhuskers? Well, that remains to be seen, but Pat Fitzgerald’s team needs all the help they can get.

Nebraska is a -13.5 favorite at most books. Scott Frost isn’t just expected to start the season with a win. He’s expected to absolutely dominate the Wildcats.

Kind of fun to think about when you remember Nebraska won just three games last season.

Make sure to tune in at 12:30 on Fox to watch all the action go down and to catch Nebraska in their flashy helmets.