‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Pulls Off Incredible Box Office Accomplishment

“Top Gun: Maverick” has pulled off an incredible accomplishment at the box office.

The highly-anticipated sequel with Tom Cruise about Navy fighter jet pilots is officially the seventh-highest grossing film domestically ever made after earning $662 million at the domestic box office.

Cruise and Miles Teller have officially overtaken “Titanic” at the domestic box office. When you’ve beaten “Titanic,” you know you’re crushing it.

Overall, “Top Gun: Maverick” has earned $1.3 billion globally.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is the seventh-highest domestic grossing film in history. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

More than anything, the success of the second “Top Gun” film proves fans want content that focuses on being entertaining instead of being woke.

“Top Gun: Maverick” had no goals other than to give fans an epic ride as we watched Cruise whip through the skies, once again, as Maverick.

Fans turned out in huge numbers and that resulted in a ton of money for Paramount.

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to dominate the box office. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Hopefully, the rest of Hollywood is paying attention. When you give fans what they want, you can print money.

Shockingly, it’s not a hard formula to figure out!

Props to everyone involved with “Top Gun: Maverick” for the film’s epic success.