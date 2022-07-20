“Top Gun: Maverick” is going to add a chunk of cash to Tom Cruise’s bank account.

The sequel to the legendary film from the 1980s has taken the country by storm, and is the most pro-America film made in a very long time.

Due to the fact it’s incredibly fun, it’s earned north of $1.2 billion at the box office, and Cruise’s cut is expected to be huge.

Tom Cruise (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

How huge? The Hollywood icon is expected to “net $100 million or more from ticket sales, his salary and his eventual cut of home entertainment rentals and streaming revenue,” according to Variety.

To put it simply, Cruise is going to get paid in a big way!

Tom Cruise expected to earn lots of money from “Top Gun: Maverick.” (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

There’s also no doubt he deserves every penny. “Top Gun: Maverick” is an electric movie. It’s all about how badass American fighter jet pilots are. It’s more or less a Navy recruiting film.

When you make a great product, you get paid. Hollywood isn’t any different than any other industry. If people buy what you’re selling, you get rich.

Well, Cruise is getting even richer! He doesn’t need the money, but more never hurts!

Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick” earnings expected to be north of $100 million. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Props to him for hauling in an absolute bag of loot from “Top Gun: Maverick.” Maybe, more Hollywood stars will see his earnings, and start focusing on making better entertainment.