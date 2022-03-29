New ‘Top Gun’ Trailer Shows Tom Cruise Behaving Like Same Old Maverick

Another Top Gun movie is making its way to theatres, and of course, it is bringing Tom Cruise with it.

It is officially called Top Gun: Maverick, serving as a follow-up to the 1986 classic starring Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, as well Kelly McGilllis, Val Kilmer, Tom Skerritt and Anthony Edwards.

Along with Cruise, this one stars Jon Hamm, and marks the return of Kilmer in the role of Iceman. Noted character actor Ed Harris also appears as an admiral. Jennifer Connelly is in the present-day female lead. It is due to take flight on May 27.

The new Top Gun is here May 27th. Can’t. Wait. pic.twitter.com/P6HjTc0N8D — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 29, 2022

Per The Wrap: “In the new footage, we meet the latest crop of the Navy’s top pilots, and according to one them, ‘Everyone here is the best there is.’ So, naturally, they’re a bit cocky as they wonder who their new teacher is. Enter: Tom Cruise.”

For those who never saw the original, What To Watch described it this way: “Maverick likes to push it to the limit, but that ends up getting him in trouble and his confidence gets shaken following a tragic accident. But the happy ending prevails and he saves the day and gets the girl.”

You can likely expect something quite similar this time, meaning it should be every bit as predictable … and magical.