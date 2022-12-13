Ron DeSantis Announces Intention to Investigate Issues With COVID-19 Vaccines

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he intends to dig deeper into any wrongdoing by COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.

During a roundtable event, he said he would be petitioning Florida’s Supreme Court to investigate any potential issues.

“Today, I’m announcing a petition with the Supreme Court of Florida to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate any and all wrongdoing in Florida with respect to Covid-19 vaccines,” DeSantis said.

He also said he believes they will get approval from the court to proceed, with hopes of uncovering new information.

DeSantis continued, “…and that will come with legal processes that will be able to get more information and to bring legal accountability for those who committed misconduct.”

Importantly, they will also investigate the link between mRNA vaccines and myocarditis. Myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, has been repeatedly observed as a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo also announced that they will be researching that link further, through a surveillance study.

“We are initiating a program here in Florida where we will be studying the incidence in surveillance of myocarditis within a few weeks of Covid-19 vaccination for people who died,” Ladapo said.

This isn’t the first time Ladapo has investigated the mRNA vaccines for negative side effects. His first effort resulted in immediate Twitter censorship for contradicting their preferred “experts.”

OCALA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES – 2022/05/06: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis listens to a speaker at a press conference at Sam’s Club in Ocala, where he signed into law more than $1.2 billion in tax relief for Floridians, the largest tax relief package in Florida’s history. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

DeSantis Fighting for Responsible Public Health Communication

Beyond the investigation into the side effects of mRNA vaccines, DeSantis also said they’ll be putting together a “Public Health Integrity Committee.”

This will counteract the dramatic failures of the CDC, FDA and others to communicate accurate, evidence-based information.

Beyond vaccines, this committee will help evaluate the messaging coming out of national bodies and critique their conclusions.

“And so in Florida, we’re creating what we’re calling the Public Health Integrity Committee. It’s a committee of expert researchers that will be able to assess recommendations and guidance related to public health and healthcare, but particularly being able to offer critical assessments of things that bureaucracies like the FDA, CDC, and NIH are doing,” DeSantis explained.

This is one of the single most important announcements made as a result of expert failure during the pandemic.

Fauci, the CDC and their allies repeatedly lied and spread misinformation on multiple issues during the pandemic. They asserted that the vaccines would stop the spread of the virus, which was proven false.

They also claimed masks would stop the virus, which was conclusively proven to be false.

Many said schools and businesses should close indefinitely and that the lab leak was a racist conspiracy theory.

Their destructive recommendations harmed millions, while accomplishing very little with regards to slowing disease spread.

Having an independent, authoritative body to contradict their nonsensical guidance is a tremendous win for freedom and public health integrity.

When combined with the intention to hold vaccine manufacturers accountable for downplaying any side effects, it’s another tremendous win for DeSantis.

No one on the national political stage has been as willing to forcefully defend individual liberty during the pandemic.

With Tuesday’s announcement, DeSantis has signaled that even as the pandemic ends, he’s just getting started.