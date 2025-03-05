Trump Terrifies Drug Cartels With Violent Threat: WATCH

President Donald Trump had one clear message for drug cartels:

War is coming.

Trump and his administration have taken significant steps to stop the cartels from pushing their violence and poison over the border.

Some of those steps and escalations include the following:

Trump addressed Congress Tuesday night, and shared his thoughts on several topics and issues his administration is dealing with. Handling the drug cartels didn't go unnoticed, and he didn't need many words to make his message crystal clear.

"The cartels are waging war on America and it's time for America to wage war on the cartels, which we are doing," the President told Congress during the Tuesday night address.

This is the kind of energy and posture many people want to see out of the President and the United States military.

Drug cartels have been allowed to run around doing what they want for far too long. They are evil, and you simply can't tolerate evil.

That's why President Donald Trump declared them foreign terrorist organizations. The move opens up a bigger tool box for POTUS and the military when it comes to potentially striking.

