Trump Makes Military Move On The Border As Cartel War Looms: DETAILS

The United States military has received an expansion of power along the border.

President Donald Trump has made targeting the drug cartels and locking down the border with Mexico a top mission for his second term.

The President and military have already taken several very significant moves. Below are a few of the most important:

Military gets expansion of powers on the border.

One of the latest moves from the Trump administration is to put parts of the border with Mexico under direct military control.

The military is now authorized to temporarily detain and search people coming across in the New Mexico National Defense Area, according to a release from USNORTHCOM.

The military members deployed to the border are also authorized to "conduct crowd control measures as necessary to ensure the safety of U.S. service members and DoD property," according to the same release.

"Through these enhanced authorities, U.S. Northern Command will ensure those who illegally trespass in the New Mexico National Defense Area are handed over to Customs and Border Protection or our other law enforcement partners. Joint Task Force-Southern Border will conduct enhanced detection and monitoring, which will include vehicle and foot patrols, rotary wing, and fixed surveillance site operations," Gen. Gregory Guillot, Commander, U.S. Northern Command, announced in the release.

Stripes.com also reported that a total of 6,600 military members are now deployed to the border.

There's no doubt that Trump and the military aren't playing games on the border, and they shouldn't. It is of the most critical importance.

Cartels can't be allowed to push their poison, chaos and violence into our country. It's happened for far too long, and it must come to an end.

Empowering the military to control the most dangerous regions and hot spots is a significant step in the right direction. What is the point of having the world's greatest military if we're not going to use it?

