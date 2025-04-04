Nasty Democrat Savagely Roasted Over Comments About Being Black: WATCH

Jasmine Crockett is getting justifiably torched on social media.

The liberal Congresswoman from Texas has turned into the face of the Democrat party, and that's bad news for Dems.

It's great news for conservatives.

She somehow manages to outdo herself day after day with stupid comments, and her latest has her getting cooked online.

Jasmine Crockett roasted over comments about being hired for being black.

The far-left politician felt the need for some reason to essentially declare her career in law started as being a DEI hire. Interesting strategy, especially seeing how DEI is being crushed.

Crockett said the following Wednesday during a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Oversight meeting, according to Fox News:

"When I first became a public defender, I had no criminal defense experience, and I walked in, and I told my boss, Charlie, I said, ‘Listen, you should hire me.’ He said, ‘Why?’ I said, ‘Because I'm black.’ Charlie looked at me like I was crazy. And I said, ‘Let me tell you something. When I walk in, I'm going to walk in with a level of rapport and understanding that maybe some of my other colleagues will not.’ Charlie offered me my job, and I worked my butt off and I worked really, really hard for all of my clients, not just those that look like me. That is what it looks like to serve."

You can watch part of her comments below

As you'd expect, the internet wasn't impressed at all. People flooded X with reactions, mocking and destroying Crockett.

For those keeping score at home, below are a few more of Crockett's recent hits:

She's literally a walking free ad to make sure Republicans never lose power. To be clear, there's never a reason for DEI hires in any field.

America is a meritocracy. The best people should get the job, and merit should be the factor driving decisions.

Race, sex and everything else is a distraction. People with common sense know this. Crockett, clearly, does not.

What will Crockett gift the internet next? I have no idea, but I can't wait!